WATCH NOW: Kemper Hall grads working to preserve historic school

For Kemper Hall alumnae Pat Mott, Susan McKnight and Anna McGuire, the memories of their time at the Kenosha girls school remain as fresh as ever.

But their former classrooms and other facilities ... not so much.

To that end, the three — along with other members of the Kemper Hall Alumnae Association — are working to raise funds for a renovation project at the historic Kemper Center, nestled along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“The renovations are for the fourth floor, above Founder’s Hall,” said Mott, who is the alumnae group’s treasurer, as well as chairwoman of the Kemper Center Board of Directors.

Sitting in Kemper’s Ambrose Hall Thursday, Mott pointed out the plans for the project, which will house a Kemper Hall Museum, featuring exhibits on the site’s convent, school and former students.

To help with raising funds for the project, the alumnae association is hosting a dance at Kemper on April 23, with music by Yesterday’s Children.

At the dance, photos of the fourth floor as it appears now will be on display, along with a look at plans for the museum.

Mott, McKnight and McGuire — who all attended Kemper Hall as day students and didn’t live in the dorms — reminisced about their time there:

A progressive education

Mott, who graduated from Kemper Hall in 1962, remembers the education there “as well above what was available at that time in other schools.”

Her parents sent her to Kemper for “a rigorous, progressive education,” Mott said. “I remember the forward thinking.”

The students, she said, “all had to take four years of Latin, four years of English and four years of another language, too.”

When Mott went to college at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., she remembers “the intake person told my dad ‘she won’t make it here,’ but of course I made it.” (And went on to graduate school.) She, and her father, attributed her academic success to a strong foundation from Kemper Hall.

‘You have a brain’

McGuire attended Kemper Hall for seven years, graduating in 1965 before going on to a career in teaching speech and theater and performing in New York and other places.

“We were taught that a woman could do anything,” she said. “The teachers at Kemper told us, ‘you have a brain; you have a talent — use it.’”

Her days at Kemper, McGuire recalls, “were very busy. We were in class from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then there was after-school gym and, from 7 to 9 p.m., study hall or a play rehearsal. Your day was so tightly organized, you had to fit in time to do your homework.

“We learned that every moment counts and to manage your time.”

Critical thinking

McKnight went to Kemper Hall, graduating in 1966, as a way to avoid the split shifts at Bradford High School.

“While Tremper High School was being built, they had to do split shifts at Bradford because of overcrowding,” she explained. “So my parents sent me here to Kemper, and my younger brother was in the first class to graduate from Tremper.”

Once at the all-girls school, McKnight found “it was a good fit. I liked the routine and the structure, and I was exposed to so much.”

Her family, she said, “didn’t have the money that a lot of the other students here did. My dad owned a gas station and a few other small businesses, but here I learned about different social settings. It was like a finishing school.”

McKnight, who lost her mother at age 18, remembers a classmate’s mother taking both teens to Chicago to shop at Marshall Field’s for a college wardrobe.

“We went to lunch at the Pump Room and then she bought me all these A-line skirts and other outfits,” she said, laughing. “I went to college at UW-Whitewater, and no one there dressed like that.”

McKnight also remembers “that the reading was extensive. I’m a slow reader, and I tried to speed it up, but you really got into that habit of reading challenging material.” Her reading list included the Atlantic Monthly magazine — and you better not skip it, she recalls, because “my teacher would quiz us on the articles.”

Overall, the teachers at Kemper Hall “taught us critical thinking,” McKnight said. “We learned how to think and how to process ideas.”

McKnight took that skill into her own classroom as a third grade teacher for 34 years, where she would start the morning with “Today in History” and expand on that with discussions about everything from Picasso to geography.

Students really need to know the importance of history and know about the world in general,” she said.

Dressing the part

All three Kemper graduates remain proud of the school’s curriculum —”We were the first place in Wisconsin where women went to science class every day,” Mott said, “and we had an observatory here, too.” — and joke about the school uniforms.

“There were a lot of different time periods, with changing uniforms,” McGuire said. “I remember, we had to kneel on the floor and make sure our skirt touched the ground. I also remember the ugly bloomers we wore for gym class.”

McKnight also recalls having to buy “a dinner dress,” thinking it would be sometime elegant.

“When we went to get it,” she said, “it was an ugly shirtdress. Nothing fancy at all.”

When McKnight left the Kemper campus and walked through Downtown, “I would roll up my long skirt so I would at least look normal,” she said. “It was 1966, and women were wearing shorter skirts.”

The legacy of that education really came home for McGuire when she took an ancient history class at UW-Madison and realized “we had that textbook at Kemper Hall.”

The same experience happened to a friend of hers, in a graduate school art history class.

“When she said ‘oh, we had this book already in high school,’ her professor said ‘Kady B. Faulkner.’” Faulkner, whose name adorns a building at Kemper, was a well-known artist who taught art at the school from 1950 until retiring in 1972. A mural she painted can be seen on “her” building.

Keeping in touch

Kemper Hall closed in 1975, and former students have stayed connected through the alumnae association.

“We have 430 people on our mailing list,” Mott said. “That’s down from 800 in 2002, but it has been 55 years since the school closed. People have died or moved. And some people don’t belong to the association, but we see them on Facebook.”

In June, the alumnae group is hosting a big celebration to mark the school’s 150th anniversary.

“The school started in 1870,” Mott said. “The anniversary event has been delayed two years because of COVID.”

The 150th celebration will be the final big event the alumnae organization is sponsoring.

Written in stone

McKnight’s nephew will be one of the people coming to the June 24-25 event.

He didn’t attend the school, of course, but when he was a young student on a tour of the historic Kemper Center buildings, the tour guide “pointed out the different class stones,” said McKnight, who is president of the Kemper Hall Alumnae Association.

Each Kemper class would dedicate a school stone with the year and, often, a motto or a phrase and other symbols.

“My nephew told the tour guide ‘my aunt designed that stone,’ but the tour guide kept saying ‘she did not,’” McKnight explained.

She had designed the stone for the class of 1966 — at the direction of art teacher Kady B. Faulkner — though when we walked outside to view “her” stone on the wall of the Durkee Mansion, McKnight said if she had to do it over again, she’d change the design.

The Greek phrase on the stone she designed means “All Things Change.”

What doesn’t change, however, is the affection these former students have for their school and all it has meant — and continues to mean — to them and to all the other Kemper Hall women.

