WATCH NOW: Kenosha Achievement Center business venture takes off

“We put all of the dry ingredients into the jars and people just have to add oil and eggs,” said Collin Buggs.

Mack, who has a degree in professional communications from Gateway Technical College, noted he designed the company logo. “It was my idea to have (three) cookies shaped like the letters KAC on a baking tray. I was very particular about how they looked.”

As orders have grown, the group has relied on order-filling assistance from participants in other KAC programs including its pre-vocational area, Bilotta said.

Valuable lessons learned

As a first business venture, Voyage members have learned many lessons, including costing out product, and how to pay employees in the future. Although members of the KAC cookie crew have so far donated their time to product creation, they hope to be able to pay themselves or hire others to help with the work.

“The participants know their worth,” Bilotta said.

They are also aware of factors that go into making profits, she added. “Now that the business is taking off we are trying to find out how to cut costs.”