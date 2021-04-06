WATCH NOW: Kenosha Achievement Center business venture takes off

They’re easy to make, easy to eat and taste great.
In a word, they’re awesome.
That’s the bottom line for Kenosha Awesome Cookies, a new business enterprise taking place at the Kenosha Achievement Center.
The KAC cookie project is a business undertaking brainstormed, developed and executed by seven members of the KAC Voyage program.
“KAC cookies was put together by the Voyage program to help participants learn to become entrepreneurs and earn money of their own,” said Randi Pankoff, former KAC community integration specialist.
Available for $10, each cookie mix flavor starts with a box of cake mix specifically paired to the type of cookie to be made. The mixes are packed into colorfully decorated 32-ounce Mason jars, the designs of which are also created by Voyage members.
Until recently, KAC cookies were promoted primarily by word-of-mouth, but garnered attention of the media in mid-March after KAC notched the 200th sale of its cookie baking kits.
On a recent visit to the KAC, 1218 79th St., Voyage members were filling orders for four of their six standard flavors as well as a couple Easter-theme cookies including peanut butter and a marshmallow cookie flavored with a fruit flavored kids’ cereal.
When asked what the team likes to be called, participant Collin Buggs called out enthusiastically, ‘The Cookie Crew!’”
Cookie Crew participants that day included, Nathanial Mack, 25, who goes by Nate; Collin Buggs and his twin brother Brenton, 21; and Sadie Hubbard, 20.
Kourtney Bilotta, KAC youth services manager, kicked off the session with an announcement that an interview with a Milwaukee TV station had resulted in a big sales bump.
“Orders are coming in fast and furious — so today is also a celebration day,” she said.
“We had an influx of 500 new orders,” noted Mack.
Businesses help the cause
While some are individual orders, the jump reflects large orders from corporate entities as well, Bilotta said.
“Some businesses are ordering them as customer appreciation gifts,” she said. Some local retailers are also ordering cookie kits to be sold at their stores.
Bilotta discussed product logistics for the coming week such as checking new orders and how to purchase of the hundreds of Mason jars needed to accommodate the orders.
Hubbard suggested buying jars by the pallet and Bilotta agreed that bulk buying is most cost effective.
Voyage’s cookie mix business is a manifestation of the KAC’S mission to provide empowering activities for individuals of all abilities, Pankoff said.
Collaboration in action
Through guided and supported decision-making, participants have weighed in on all aspects of the process. “We tested jars for sizes, found fun fabrics to decorate them and budgeted out the cost per cookie,” Pankoff said.
The group chose cake mixes to pair with “add ins” such as using yellow cake mix with butterscotch chips.
Established in 2018, the Voyage program works to increase community involvement and independence for young adults with disabilities age 18 to 26. Currently there are seven members of the program; five attending in-person, two participating virtually.
The program runs three days a week, with cookie making production usually slated for Tuesday afternoons. Other sessions are ear-marked for shopping trips for ingredients, trips to the library for cookie recipes, brainstorming new cookie flavors, baking and taste-testing.
Bilotta noted that just as in a regular company, each of the members of the Cookie Crew has gravitated towards a special area of production.
“Sadie is our artist who decorates the jars and handles emails; Nate is a born leader who always comes up with new marketing ideas; Collin takes care of everything like washing up the area and equipment and Brenton is ‘a rock star builder of jars,’” Bilotta said.
“We put all of the dry ingredients into the jars and people just have to add oil and eggs,” said Collin Buggs.
Mack, who has a degree in professional communications from Gateway Technical College, noted he designed the company logo. “It was my idea to have (three) cookies shaped like the letters KAC on a baking tray. I was very particular about how they looked.”
As orders have grown, the group has relied on order-filling assistance from participants in other KAC programs including its pre-vocational area, Bilotta said.
Valuable lessons learned
As a first business venture, Voyage members have learned many lessons, including costing out product, and how to pay employees in the future. Although members of the KAC cookie crew have so far donated their time to product creation, they hope to be able to pay themselves or hire others to help with the work.
“The participants know their worth,” Bilotta said.
They are also aware of factors that go into making profits, she added. “Now that the business is taking off we are trying to find out how to cut costs.”
Bilotta notes that the success of the cookie project has sort of taken everyone by surprise. “Our expectation was not that it would blow up like this, but now we are in place we can starting planning going forward.”
At this time, KAC cookie kits are available by order only. “We do not have the capability of offering walk-in shopping yet,” Bilotta said.
Profits from each jar of cookie mix go back into the program to purchase supplies, but the hope to use some of the profits for a celebratory outing Dave and Busters, a favorite a restaurant and entertainment venue of theirs. Bilotta said.
“What I want is for people to know that this is not unusual for our members — because anyone can do anything,” Bilotta said.