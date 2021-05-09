WATCH NOW: Kenosha Achievement Center sends Community Cares packages

This week, the families of the Kenosha Achievement Center will be working out with a fitness trainer, having an encounter with alligators and jamming out on the drums.
KAC participants and their families will accomplish these feats through online presentations led by area businesses paired with a fun-packed box of items ranging from drumsticks to cooking ingredients. Tey will begin today and continue all week.
Called KAC Community Cares Packages, the boxes were sent last week to 400 families in the KAC network.
Hands-on activities and online demonstrations will be presented by Burn Boot Camp, the Racine Zoo, the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, the Happiest Space and Hot Mess Studios. Each of the businesses will give an online demonstration on Zoom at a specified time during the week that will use corresponding items in the boxes.
The Alligator Animal Encounter led by a member of the Racine Zoo, for example, will teach participants about alligators and comes with a stuffed toy alligator keychain.
The project is designed to connect KAC participants to the community and connects local businesses to the KAC, according to Chris Weyker, KAC chief executive officer.
It also continues outreach that has gone on since the pandemic began, when items were sent to families who were self-isolating, “Last year it was about helping overcome the uncertainty of the times with love and hope. This year is about re-engaging with the community," she said.
The Community Cares packages initiative was developed by KAC staff who tapped area businesses about contributing program ideas for the week. The businesses drew up a list of hard goods they would need and the KAC purchased the items using funds from community donations. Some box items were donated.
Rachael Williams, owner of The Happiest Space and wellness/nutrition coach, will walk participants through making No Bake Energy Bites with ingredients found in the box. “The (KAC) project helps the small businesses and bridges the gap between groups of people — it’s like we’re all one community here to help each other," she said.
Offering a hybrid of online and at-home activities reflects an evolution for KAC programming, Weyker said. “Last spring we offered things to families they could do at home (on their own), but we learned the technology and are now able to add online interactive elements.”
The initiative will also help ready KAC participants for the time they will be going out again. “When they get back out they might want to visit the places showcased in this program,” Wekyer said.
KAC member Liz Coleman said she likes the packages she has received in the past and is looking forward to exploring the current one. “I like animals and have been a member of the Racine Zoo for eight years.”
Last Tuesday, volunteers from Gordon Food Service joined KAC staff to prep the boxes for delivery to KAC families. Stacy Stangarone of GFS admired the finished packages. “I think it will put a smile on the faces of those who receive them,” she said.