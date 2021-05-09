WATCH NOW: Kenosha Achievement Center sends Community Cares packages

The Community Cares packages initiative was developed by KAC staff who tapped area businesses about contributing program ideas for the week. The businesses drew up a list of hard goods they would need and the KAC purchased the items using funds from community donations. Some box items were donated.

Rachael Williams, owner of The Happiest Space and wellness/nutrition coach, will walk participants through making No Bake Energy Bites with ingredients found in the box. “The (KAC) project helps the small businesses and bridges the gap between groups of people — it’s like we’re all one community here to help each other," she said.

Offering a hybrid of online and at-home activities reflects an evolution for KAC programming, Weyker said. “Last spring we offered things to families they could do at home (on their own), but we learned the technology and are now able to add online interactive elements.”

The initiative will also help ready KAC participants for the time they will be going out again. “When they get back out they might want to visit the places showcased in this program,” Wekyer said.

KAC member Liz Coleman said she likes the packages she has received in the past and is looking forward to exploring the current one. “I like animals and have been a member of the Racine Zoo for eight years.”