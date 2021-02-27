WATCH NOW: Kenosha activist, local developer join filmmaker's conversation seeking to move past racial divide

Speaking out

Bennett-Bey, who was named one of Time Magazine’s Guardians of the Year, was at the forefront of similar protests against police brutality in Kenosha following Blake’s shooting. On Aug. 23 Rusten Sheskey, a White Kenosha police officer, fired seven shots into the back and side of Blake, who is Black, as he and other officers were called to arrest Blake during a domestic disturbance. Prior to the shooting, police said when Blake attempted to enter his vehicle Blake had knife in his hand and as he turned toward Sheskey, the officer opened fire. Blake’s children were still in the vehicle. As in the Floyd case, a video showing the police actions, also went viral in the Blake shooting. Despite the protests and after a five-month use of force review, however, the district attorney, with the help of an independent consultant, declined to criminally charge Sheskey.