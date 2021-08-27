WATCH NOW: Kenosha and Oostburg churches celebrate merger; special community event Saturday

Sometimes it takes a little darkness to reveal great light.

This was the case this past year when members and leaders of the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church searched their hearts to determine next steps for their congregation.

When the 119-year-old parish that once boasted over 200 attendees on a Sunday lost members to attrition and the pandemic, it needed to consider all options, including its dissolution.

“Even when in-person church resumed last June, much of the energy of the parish had been diminished,” said the Rev. Verlan Van Ee, Kenosha CRC campus minister. “There was a sense of tiredness among those who had served for so long.”

Help, it turned out, was just over 84 miles away.

Last fall conversations began between the Kenosha CRC and the leadership of the Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg. The result was the decision to merge the time, talents and resources of the two congregations and by early this year the churches began working out logistics of what that would entail.

Church operations

The Rev. Drew Zylstra, pastor of the Oostburg church for the past seven years, has become lead pastor of the combined churches with Van Ee assuming the role of campus pastor.