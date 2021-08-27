WATCH NOW: Kenosha and Oostburg churches celebrate merger; special community event Saturday

Sometimes it takes a little darkness to reveal great light.
This was the case this past year when members and leaders of the Kenosha Christian Reformed Church searched their hearts to determine next steps for their congregation.
When the 119-year-old parish that once boasted over 200 attendees on a Sunday lost members to attrition and the pandemic, it needed to consider all options, including its dissolution.
“Even when in-person church resumed last June, much of the energy of the parish had been diminished,” said the Rev. Verlan Van Ee, Kenosha CRC campus minister. “There was a sense of tiredness among those who had served for so long.”
Help, it turned out, was just over 84 miles away.
Last fall conversations began between the Kenosha CRC and the leadership of the Christian Reformed Church in Oostburg. The result was the decision to merge the time, talents and resources of the two congregations and by early this year the churches began working out logistics of what that would entail.
Church operations
The Rev. Drew Zylstra, pastor of the Oostburg church for the past seven years, has become lead pastor of the combined churches with Van Ee assuming the role of campus pastor.
The churches function as a partnership, with each assuming roles that complement the mission of the denomination as a whole, said the pastors.
Weekly services at Kenosha CRC are an integral part of the partnership. Van Ee leads the service in person at the church with Zylstra providing the scripture reading and homily via media streaming from Oostburg.
Weekdays Van Ee focuses on “evangelism, discipleship and outreach” in Kenosha and Zylstra comes down to in-person staff and leadership meetings.
Roots, connections
The Christian Reformed Church is in line with denominations of the reformed Presbyterian tradition, Zylstra said.
The Kenosha CRC was organized in 1902 and has been in its present building since 1950.
Established in 1868, the Oostburg church was one the first CRC churches in Wisconsin. Currently it has about 450 members on its rolls. “We are actually larger today than we were seven years ago,” Zylstra said.
Oostburg is located about seven miles south of Sheboygan, about 90 minutes from Kenosha. “The commute is geographically challenging but this is what God has placed on our hearts,” he said.
From darkness to light
Such challenges are minor compared to new opportunities the merger offers, however, noted Zylstra.
“We had been looking for opportunities to lead and come alongside (another church),” Zylstra said. “We are very blessed as a church and remained very strong through COVID and felt it would be a shameful waste not to be outward looking and to be a light.”
Added Van Ee: “COVID leveled the playing field, but (the merger allows) smaller churches like ours to continue to offer a sense of belonging to the community,” Van Ee said.
Reflecting on the past year, Van Ee added, “It is a partnership that was birthed out of great grief … When things were looking dark, (the merger) got a fire lit under my tail.”
Since the merger, Van Ee says he is excited about having increased time and opportunity to expand church outreach to the neighborhood. “This church is being utilized now and new people are coming through our doors,” he said.
To mark their union and reintroduce the Kenosha church to its neighbors, the churches are hosting a neighborhood block party on Saturday on the grounds of the Kenosha CRC . Consisting of several family friendly activities, the event has been made possible by a grant from the Wisconsin network of Christian Reformed Churches.