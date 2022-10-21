The sun is setting earlier, leaves are crunching under foot and the cold winds of autumn are blowing.

In other words, it’s Halloween season.

Area residents have been busy decking their houses and yards with all sorts of creepy creatures, and I am here for all of it. Anything to distract me from real-world worries is most welcome.

Look for these outstanding local Halloween displays, with more to come as readers keep sending in their suggestions:

The skeletons are back at 4037 Seventh Ave. Each year, a merry band of the bony creatures hangs out in the yard. The skeletons are often topical (2020’s display had a COVID-19 theme, complete with Dr. Fauci), but this year’s display is a festive Oktoberfest scene. There’s even an interactive component: Stop and grab a photo at one of those “place your head here” billboards. Prost!

The Hansen family home at 6721 36th Ave. has been “a neighborhood favorite for many years,” Michelle Hansen said. The decorations include “two towering, 12-foot skeletons made by my husband,” she added.

TJ Leveque has a fun activity for trick-or-treaters on Halloween: He’s creating a haunted garage at his home, 1904 30th Ave. It will be open 4 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 as he hands out candy.

Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch will soon feature more than 100 jack-o’-lanterns at 9210 63rd St. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. While we wait for the pumpkin display, however, the spooky yard is reason enough to stop by. Note: The expertly carved pumpkins will be on display nightly at dusk, starting Friday, Oct. 28, and running through Nov. 1. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kenosha County Food Bank.

While you’re looking at the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch handiwork, make sure to check out the other spooky homes on 63rd Street and 93rd Avenue.

We’ve also heard from readers about Halloween displays at 4622 38th Ave. and 2124 24th St. and on several streets in Paddock Lake: on 63rd, 65th, 68th and 72nd streets, along with 247th, 248th and 250th avenues.

Head to 4610 88th Place after dark for Mary Taske’s display, complete with lights and sound.

Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — has a whole lights-and-music coordinated show this year. Look for more decorations (including a giant skeleton) a few houses north of here, across the street. In this area, don’t miss the front yard filled with cute inflatable characters on 39th Avenue just north of 15th Street.

If you see a freaky Halloween house (or you created one), send the information to Liz Snyder: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. Thanks ... and happy spooking!

Last call!

The folks at the Wisconsin Tourism Department have been monitoring the Fall Color Season using science and terms like “photosynthesis” to determine when different parts of the state will reach peak color levels.

According to travelwisconsin.com, this area is at its peak color NOW.

But if you’ve been outside lately, or glanced out a window, you already know that.

The weather this weekend, after a frigid week, is supposed to be mild and sunny. We suggest you get outside and hike, bike, stroll or drive through beautiful places and take in the scenery.

Too soon, the gray days of winter will settle in for a long stay.

Keep in mind our autumn mantra — “it just gets browner from here” — and don’t miss the show.

You can find details on fall color throughout the state at travelwisconsin.com or by calling 800-432-8747.