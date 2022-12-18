One of the biggest recent trends in holiday lighting is coordinating lights to music.

And, as the technology has advanced, so have the light shows. Cody Weathersby, 19, started helping his dad, Billy, putting up the family’s Christmas lights several years ago.

When the lights-and-music technology evolved, Cody took over “and now my dad helps me” with the display in his family’s northside front yard at 1416 40th Ave.

Cody Weathersby updated the show to LED Pixels, which allows him “to control each individual bulb in a light string.” (His dad laughs and says his own decorating skills extend to “plugging in lights. That’s it.”)

While the new technology allows Cody Weathersby to create more and more elaborate shows, the reason he does it remains the same: “I just love it each year when I’m up on the ladder and people walk by or drive by and say ‘thanks for doing this.’ That’s the best feeling.”

Though the LED Pixel stuff is the latest in high-tech — it’s an array of LED lights all connected to an integrated control chip — a lot of the actual work is still done the old-fashioned way.

“I wire all the props by hand, setting in each light, which is very time consuming,” Weathersby said.

The light show runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. weekends.

There is a barrel in the yard where visitors can make food donations for the Shalom Center.

So far, Billy Weathersby is enjoying the holiday season except for one detail.

“I really want it to snow,” he said, “to make it look more festive.”

More light shows

Once you’ve visited the Weathersby show and made your Shalom Center donation, here are other lights-and-music houses to visit:

The wild-and-crazy Territo family light show is back at 7410 155th Court in the Strawberry Creek subdivision. Stephen Territo said the annual display “is my passion and my way to make people’s holidays a little bit brighter.” (Apparently, weather conditions can affect this stuff. We visited on a rainy night and it wasn’t operating. A sign told passers-by, “No show tonight due to rain.” So make sure to visit on a clear night.) Also back this year: His neighbor’s “light display” that just says “DITTO” and points next door.

The Belke Family Lights can be found each year at 780 101st St. in Pleasant Prairie. For more details, go to their Facebook page (facebook.com/belkefamilylights/). The Belke house is one of 21 stops on the Pleasant Prairie Holiday Lights Tour and contest. Find out more and download a tour map at visitpleasantprairie.com.

On Christmas Lane, the Heuser family’s Christmas light show is at 5827 68th St. Enjoy the music from your car on 89.3 FM. This is the ninth year for their DIY light show, which they emphasize, “we made from scratch.”

James and Carri Kiehl at 6834 106th Ave. boast some 30,000 lights animated to 35 songs. This is the 15th year for their light/music show. The lights show is broadcast from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. To hear the music, tune your car radio to 101.3 FM.

Randy Barnes has his lights coordinated to 107.1 FM at 3517 16th Ave. Barnes has been doing this lights-and-music display for several years and enjoys putting it together for everyone to enjoy. His mother, who decorated the yard outside their California home when he was a young child, inspired Randy to become a Christmas lights maestro. “I really enjoy the nostalgia and the classic decorations,” he said.

Another elaborate lights-and-music show can be found on Seventh Avenue, just south of 65th Street.

IN PHOTOS: Check out the images as thousands attend Kenosha's Lightin' Up celebration Downtown Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration Lightin’ Up Celebration