WATCH NOW: Kenosha area tourism rebounds; experts predict a great summer season

Reopening, rediscovery

For Downtown, the summer season will be a mix of re-opening and rediscovery for out-of-town and local residents alike, says Tagliapietra.

“During the pandemic (Downtown businesses) had a lot of local residents supporting them, but some people were unable to come out before and are ready to come back now,” he said.

Last summer many out-of-the-area visitors came to Kenosha for socially distanced outdoor respite after a long period of being locked down and cooped up.

“When people were looking for things to do there was a huge uptick in outdoor activities,” Williamson said. “I am sure it was largely motivated by social distancing; the idea that people could get out and spread out.”

This was a boon for Pleasant Prairie area, she said. “The multipurpose bridge at Highway C couldn’t have come along at a better time last year, enhancing the opportunity for hikers, bikers, and joggers to loop from the Hackbarth Trail to the Prairie Farms Trail from Lake Andrea.”

Those coming to the area for the first time liked what they saw and are coming back, said all those interviewed.