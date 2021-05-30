WATCH NOW: Kenosha area tourism rebounds; experts predict a great summer season

After what was inarguably the worst year for summer fun in the history of tourism, the outlook for 2021 is considerably brighter, say local experts.
With the pandemic on the wane and vaccination rates strong, the Kenosha area is opening its doors to new and returning visitors.
Some events and venues are brand new this year; others are visitor favorites that will be returning and re-opening after a year’s hiatus.
“I think it’s going to be a record year,” predicts Riki Tagliapietra, president of Downtown Kenosha, Inc.
“We are looking forward to the future of the events for sure,” reports Meridith Jumisko, public relations director for Visit Kenosha.
“We have practically a full slate for events this summer including the return of the Renaissance Faire, Kingfish games and bike races at the velodrome. Some new events will include Keno Yacht Club paddle boat rentals and Lakeshore Peddle Tours,” Jumisko said.
“The first organized activity we saw come back to the area was youth sports and since that time, it’s been a steady growth of sporting events, shoppers, weddings, and diners,” notes Michelle Williamson, executive director for the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Michelle Williamson, executive director, Pleasant Prairie Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“It’s fantastic to see the whole area rebounding with the return this summer of annual events such as the Pleasant Prairie Cup, the Pleasant Prairie and the Iron Girl Triathlons, and the Bristol Renaissance Faire,” she said.
Reopening, rediscovery
For Downtown, the summer season will be a mix of re-opening and rediscovery for out-of-town and local residents alike, says Tagliapietra.
“During the pandemic (Downtown businesses) had a lot of local residents supporting them, but some people were unable to come out before and are ready to come back now,” he said.
Last summer many out-of-the-area visitors came to Kenosha for socially distanced outdoor respite after a long period of being locked down and cooped up.
“When people were looking for things to do there was a huge uptick in outdoor activities,” Williamson said. “I am sure it was largely motivated by social distancing; the idea that people could get out and spread out.”
This was a boon for Pleasant Prairie area, she said. “The multipurpose bridge at Highway C couldn’t have come along at a better time last year, enhancing the opportunity for hikers, bikers, and joggers to loop from the Hackbarth Trail to the Prairie Farms Trail from Lake Andrea.”
Those coming to the area for the first time liked what they saw and are coming back, said all those interviewed.
“I absolutely think we’ll have some repeat visitors,” agrees Williamson. “There were quite a few people that visited the area for things like sporting events that had their first opportunity to see what we had to offer.”
“There’s nothing more important than showing people who you during challenging times to make a good impression,” Tagliapietra said.
A new season
Although this year’s season is young, Jumisko says that bookings for local hotels are up, and commercial areas are noting an increase in vehicle and foot traffic.
“We knew things were starting up again when we saw traffic back up at 56th Street and Sixth Avenue on those first warm days we had,” Tagliapietra said.
Brett Bjorn, co-owner of Bjorn’s Men’s Clothing, 5614 Sixth Ave., confirms these observations. “We’re starting to see a lot of people come out now — there is a positive vibe now.”
The formal wear business is doing very well, he added. “It’s hard to keep up with all the weddings right now.”
Despite the disruption of last year, the Kenosha area is well positioned for a healthy rebound.
“We’re a drive-to destination, have the advantage of location and attractions and museums,” Jumisko said. “We’re affordable and friendly.”
“As the world continues to rebound from the pandemic we look forward to the return of area events, activities, and travelers,” Williamson said.
Predicts Tagliapietra: “I think fun is back!”