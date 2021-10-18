WATCH NOW: Kenosha ArtMarket wraps up 2021 season

Dary said that when artists returned to the park this year, things started slower, with around 30 vendors attending initially. That increased to over 40 by the end of the season.

“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said,

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

June Ambro, of Orange Door Pottery, had dozens of hand-crafted pottery pieces on display. She said she has been attending the ArtMarket since the beginning.

“I love it, it’s fun to show off my work and talk with everybody,” Ambro said. “It’s been a very good market.”

Pent-up show of support

This year has been especially successful, according to Ambro, with the public itching to be outdoors again and support local art and business.

“People are definitely wanting to get out,” Ambro said. “And people really appreciate buying something handcrafted.”

Debby Tenuta, owner of Kenosha Beach Glass Design Center, had tables of jewelry crafted from materials gathered along Kenosha’s lakeshore. Although she’s a regular at various art markets, she said this was her first year at the Union Park-based event.