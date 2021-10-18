WATCH NOW: Kenosha ArtMarket wraps up 2021 season

A sunny, clear blue sky afternoon on Sunday provided perfect weather for people to get outdoors and enjoy the last mild days before winter's cold weather sets in, and perhaps take in some local art.
At Union Park on Seventh Avenue, the Kenosha ArtMarket held its final outdoor art fair for the 2021 season after cancelling last year due to the pandemic. More than 40 vendors attended, selling everything from Halloween masks to pottery.
The ArtMarket, held every third Sunday July through October, also offered free snacks from by the Lake Badgers Tea Scout Troop 881, and live music provided by the Union Park Tavern.
Beth Dary is the director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, a local organization that helps organize and support the ArtMarket. She said they “kind of adopted” Union Park, working over the years to make the space more welcoming for local artists and the ArtMarket.
“We really wanted to give artists of all calibers a way to sell original artwork,” Dary said, “a launching point.”
Jayne Herring, a fused glass artist and Lemon Street member, said the work on the park was part of broader efforts in “neighborhood development.”
“It just turned the park completely around,” Herring said. “I never would’ve expected something like this.”
Dary said that when artists returned to the park this year, things started slower, with around 30 vendors attending initially. That increased to over 40 by the end of the season.
“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said,
June Ambro, of Orange Door Pottery, had dozens of hand-crafted pottery pieces on display. She said she has been attending the ArtMarket since the beginning.
“I love it, it’s fun to show off my work and talk with everybody,” Ambro said. “It’s been a very good market.”
Pent-up show of support
This year has been especially successful, according to Ambro, with the public itching to be outdoors again and support local art and business.
“People are definitely wanting to get out,” Ambro said. “And people really appreciate buying something handcrafted.”
Debby Tenuta, owner of Kenosha Beach Glass Design Center, had tables of jewelry crafted from materials gathered along Kenosha’s lakeshore. Although she’s a regular at various art markets, she said this was her first year at the Union Park-based event.
“It’s really summery, relaxed,” Tenuta said. “People are pleasant and happy.”
This year’s ArtMarket has drawn to a close, but Dary said 2022 is just around the corner.
“We’re really looking forward to next year,” she added.
For more information on the Kenosha ArtMarket, go to www.artmarketkenosha.org, or visit the event's Facebook page.