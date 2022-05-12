WATCH NOW: Kenosha band Lunde playing benefit concert

If you go --

What: "Loving Loud" concert, with the Kenosha indie rock band Lunde. Ben Mulwana opens the show.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Reuther High School, 913 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha

Tickets: $12; available at tinyurl.com/LovinLoud and at the door

Meet the band: Jeremiah Lunde (drummer and producer), Nate Uhrich (singer-songwriter), Josh Janiak (bass player), Evan Steidtman (guitarist) and Logan Haller (guitarist and keyboard player). More information about the band can be found at theofficiallunde.com.

Concert details: The show is a benefit to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the Grace Welcome Center, which provides immediate assistance with food, clothing and bathing. The Welcome Center also provides a connection to Kenosha Human Development Services, giving people access to emergency shelter and counseling services.

Free ticket offers: To score a free ticket to Friday's benefit concert: today (May 12), buy an entree at The Daily Dose Café, 6010 40th Ave. in Kenosha; today and Friday, buy a 12-oz. bag of coffee at Esperanza Coffee Collective, 1501 Washington Ave. in Racine (at The Branch); today and Friday, spend $25 at Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave. A. in Kenosha.

Also on Friday: “To Serve Humanity Near and Far” is 3 to 6 p.m. at the Grace Welcome Center, 2006 60th St. (in the basement of Grace Lutheran Church). The program includes a spaghetti dinner prepared by Harborside Academy students, along with a display of artwork created by the students. A program, starting at 5 p.m., will include "a special announcement regarding an exciting new program at Grace Welcome Center," organizers said. For more information and to make donations, go to gracewelcomecenter.org.

KENOSHA — Jeremiah Lunde can't wait for Friday night.

And he's in good company.

Lunde is the drummer and one of the founders of the Kenosha indie rock band Lunde, performing Friday in the historic auditorium at Reuther High School.

"We've never played there before," Lunde said. "It's a rare theater in Kenosha, for its size and great acoustics. It's our mission to play in bigger venues, for bigger crowds, so this is a really good fit for us."

Lunde -- which also includes guitarist Evan Steidtman, singer and guitarist Nate Urich, bassist Josh Janiak and guitarist and keyboardist Logan Haller -- is performing the show as a benefit for the Grace Welcome Center, celebrating its fifth anniversary.

He's hoping the band's reputation will bring out a crowd to fill the 1,400-seat auditorium.

"Harborside Academy teacher David Underwood asked us to perform," Lunde said. "He knew about our band and how fun our shows are and how we bring out young people." (Underwood is a Grace Welcome Center supporter, and Harborside Academy shares the building with Reuther High School.)

In addition to being excited about playing in such a big, historic theater, Lunde is also happy to help out the Welcome Center.

"We heard about all the great stuff they do to help our community," he said.

Friday night's concert will feature all-original music from the band, which has put out two albums so far.

"We'll also play some new material we haven't released yet," Lunde said. "We've been working on a new album for the past couple months."

Ben Mulwana -- a Ugandan-born singer-songwriter -- is opening the show "and he's bringing a band with him," Lunde said. "He does acoustic shows everywhere, and he's an amazing songwriter and singer, but playing with a band really elevates what he's already doing."

Lunde plays frequently at local spots like Kenosha Creative Space, where in March of 2021, the band played outside, re-creating a 1969 Beatles rooftop concert, complete with songs from the post-touring Beatles catalog.

While the band doesn't have plans for another rooftop performance, Lunde does say "we are planning some other shows that are equally as interesting."

