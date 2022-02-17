WATCH NOW: Kenosha band Lunde talks about upcoming single, album

In a basement crowded with instruments, music equipment and a mess of cords, drummer Jeremiah Lunde shared his theory on music performance with vocalist and guitarist Evan Steidtman.

“I don’t care if you mess up,” Jeremiah said to Evan after they stopped to reset. “Just make it convincing.”

The two of them, along with singer and guitarist Nate Urich, bassist Josh Janiak and guitarist and keyboardist Logan Haller, make up Lunde, a Kenosha indie rock band. Although cousins Jeremiah and Nate began working together in 2019, the group as it is today formed at the start of the pandemic.

Now, two years later, Lunde is rehearsing for several upcoming shows in Milwaukee and Chicago, working on a third album and plans to release another single, "Bill’s Blues," this month.

Jeremiah’s instruction summarizes the entire philosophy of Lunde: Perfection is not the goal, he said, but rather a great performance.

“I don’t get mad if people make mistakes. I get mad if they don’t care,” Jeremiah said. “I’d prefer if it were a train wreck to be an awesome train wreck.”

That night in the basement was only a rehearsal, but all five members played as if they were performing to a packed crowd. They were overwhelmingly energetic as they played, giving it their all while enjoying each other's performance.

“That’s something I strive to do,” Logan said. “Always play to the person at the back of the room.”

On the drums, Jeremiah was a sight to see, playing with his entire body as he head-banged along to the beat. One extended drum solo left him sweating as he knocked over microphones and broke drumsticks.

“We’re all very committed to the songs we’ve written,” Jeremiah said. “I’m a fan of our own music.”

That love of music extends to all the band members, who have at least dabbled in writing their own songs. Evan pointed out that he especially enjoys Nate’s songs.

“It’s as simple as Nate writing the kind of songs I like to listen to,” Evan said.

They're excited about the new album in the works, as it represents a new step for the group. The two previous albums featured songs that Nate and Jeremiah had written, before all five members of Lunde had come together. This new album will be the first created by Lunde as a whole.

“I think it’s a cool approach,” Logan said.

He talked about the process for writing a particularly difficult song. They had created a single rift but couldn’t go any further. “Then there was one practice where we came up with another rift to go with it," he said, "and it just clicked.”

Jeremiah held a crumpled piece of lined paper, where the song’s lyrics had been scribbled with a Sharpie.

“It’s like a big, fun puzzle we get to chip away at,” Jeremiah said about the process of making the album.

Looking back at their previous songs, Logan said he loves to see how they’ve progressed musically. Jeremiah said older songs offer a window into the group’s past, both technically as performers and artistically as musicians.

“It’s a time capsule of the sound and the people, where they were when it happened,” Jeremiah said.

They all reminisced about their first recording together, a single jam session that started it all.

“It’s just three hours of madness,” Logan said, laughing.

Looking ahead, the members said they just hope to become financially stable enough to make the band their sole focus. Beyond that, they don’t have any specific plans.

“There’s not really an end goal, because then you’d have to face the sad fact of the end,” Evan said.

