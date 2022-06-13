WATCH NOW: Kenosha Bible Church hosts Neighborhood Party as it marks 100 years in community

Kenosha Bible Church celebrated their 100th year in the city on Sunday with its first outdoor service of the summer, followed by food, games and entertainment for the entire community.

“We wanted to celebrate our 100th year by giving back to the community that has given us so much,” said Eric Barlow, who has been on staff at Kenosha Bible Church for 10 years and played a pivotal role in organizing the centennial celebration.

All activities Sunday were family oriented and completely free of charge, including face painting, balloon animals, several bounce houses, arts and crafts, and games which the children could play for prizes. Free food was provided, with everything from brats to snow cones available.

Founded in 1922

What is now known as Kenosha Bible Church first came to fruition in 1922, with about 100 attendees meeting at The Danish Brotherhood under the name The Gospel Center.

By October of 1922, members of The Gospel Center had taken it upon themselves to build their first official building on 67th Street and 20th Avenue, created with salvaged lumber from the Great Lakes Naval Base. In 1934 the congregation voted on a name change to Kenosha Bible Church.

“We are a family here,” said Trudy Kinney, who has been attending the church for 12 years. “Hopefully by hosting events like this we are able to show our community how much we are really here to help them.”

While Sunday’s celebration was particularly special due to the 100th year milestone, it was not the first time Kenosha Bible Church has hosted a community event.

“Before COVID, we had been hosting an annual neighborhood block party every year,” Barlow said.The first annual neighborhood block party hosted by the church was in 2016 with over 700 attendees.

Local involvement

In addition to the annual block party, Kenosha Bible Church is heavily involved with Brass Community Elementary School, has worked with the Shalom Center, and has held food drives with Forest Park Elementary School.

Kenosha Bible Church has been involved with Brass Community Elementary School in 2015 when they launched the Brass Mitten Project. The church and school came together to provided Christmas gifts to a total of 80 children and 19 families.

“We want to provide, children especially, with a safe place where they can feel loved and supported,” Kinney said.

Investing in Kenosha community’s youth has been a theme for Kenosha Bible Church over the past century.

In 1957 Kenosha Bible Church introduced Pioneer Girls and Boys Brigade children's clubs, which led to the church’s greatest period of growth to date, including the addition of a Christian Education wing. In 1975, following an abundance of hard work and prayer, the church was finally able to send 32 youth and 6 sponsors to participate in their first National Youth Conference in Granby, Colo.

“We are so blessed that God has allowed us to be here for 100 years in this community,” Barlow, said. “God willing we will be here for another 100 years, serving and loving our community, because that is our mission.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.