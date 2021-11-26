WATCH NOW: Kenosha Black Friday shopping tradition resumes

Kenosha area stores were busy as Black Friday shoppers prepared for the coming holiday season, with many grateful to return to in-person shopping.

Although many consumers have shifted online, especially since the pandemic, long lines were reported at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, and some shoppers said they preferred to go shopping in-person.

“I’m old fashioned,” said Dawn Wild, from Milwaukee, “It’s been very nice, no fights.”

Others did both, shopping online and in-person at stores simply because they enjoyed going out.

“I already did some online,” said Krystle Chapman, waiting in line to buy candles at Bath and Body Works in the Southport Plaza on Highway 31, “but I’m glad to be out and shopping.”

The new normal

Compared to past years, few major stores were open on Thanksgiving, with Black Friday deals starting on Friday. Wild said she had tried to go shopping yesterday, but struggled to find anyplace open.

“It was kind of weird going out yesterday,” Wild said. “I’m glad though because people shouldn’t have to work on Thanksgiving.”

Jeanna Thompson of Union Grove and Kenzie Lewis of Racine, wearing matching Black Friday shirts under their jackets, were outside the Target in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, unloading a cart of gifts for Thompson’s grandkids.

Like many shoppers, they had also already ordered gifts online, but Thompson said going out shopping on Black Friday was a part of holiday celebrations in-and-of-itself.

“It’s a tradition, every year,” Thompson said, laughing.

The pair had risen early to go shopping at 6 a.m. at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, and said that the lines quickly filled up. By the time they left, Thompson said cars were lined up to the interstate waiting.

“You go out there, it’s crazy,” Thompson said.

Despite the optimism, some customers were still feeling the effects of the pandemic and its impact on supply chains, such as Barbara and Ralph Shoop. The couple of over 30 years were coming out of the Kenosha Kohl’s after shopping “for the family.”

“Shelves are a little empty,” Barbara Shoop said, “it’s kind of sad.”

Ralph Shoop said they had done much of their shopping online, which he said offered better deals.

