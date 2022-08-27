WATCH NOW: Kenosha bookstore celebrates three years, hosts book festival Sunday

Local independent publishing company and bookstore Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is celebrating its three-year anniversary this weekend with activities including an indie author "sneak peek" and a book festival.

Representatives with the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce and other guests gathered at the store for a ribbon cutting ceremony and refreshments, as well as grab a book during Free Book Friday. On Saturday there was an indie author “sneak peek” at the Kenosha HarborMarket.

On Sunday, in the parking lot across the street from Studio Moonfall, owner Donovan Scherer said they will be holding the first Kenosha Book Festival, which he plans to make an annual event.

Scherer said he considers this to be “year zero” for the festival as he learns more about hosting such events, but he considered it important to bring awareness about local authors to the community.

“Why wouldn’t we have a book festival?” Scherer said. “People need to know about these local authors.”

More than 20 guest authors and over 6,000 used books will be at the festival, starting at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m. All used books will cost $1, or guests can bring a canned good for the Shalom Center and get a book as well.

Guest authors scheduled to appear include: Al Lytle, Aliyah Jackson, Bob Katzman, D. Lieber, Debbie Oas, Greta Kelly, Janette Hill, Joe Campolo, Kaitlyn Bolyard, Keith Robinson, Kyra Cheese, Marc McGowan, Meg Bonney, Michelle Novak, MP McDonald, Nolan Cochran, Sharon Angelici, Ties That Bind, Toi Blaiser and T.R. Nickel.

Scherer, a self-published author himself, began his business in 2009, selling at conventions and markets. Three years ago, he opened the physical shop, which focuses on local and self-published authors.

“I’m trying to bring in the best practices the big indie authors are doing to the local level,” Scherer said. “It gives me a nice base for going forward.”

More information about the festival can be found at KenoshaBookFestival.com. For more information on Studio Moonfall, go to Studiomoonfall.com.