WATCH NOW: Kenosha boy quickly rescued from harbor

Firefighters and police rescued a 15-year-old Kenosha boy after he slipped and fell while he and a friend stood atop a series of dredging pipes floating along the south side of the Kenosha harbor Wednesday night.

Authorities responded immediately to the incident that occurred at 5:13 p.m., according to Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Officers assisted with the rescue using “throw bags”, while firefighters in scuba gear pulled the boy from the water within minutes, he said. The Kenosha County dive team was also summoned but quickly called off.

The boy was taken into an ambulance where paramedics treated him at the scene and he was released, Beller said.

“They were playing on them (the pipes) and one of them slipped in between the pipes and fell into the water,” he said. The boy was fully clothed.

The pipes are part of a dredging project taking place in the harbor under the direction of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. About 20,000 to 45,000 cubic yards of sand is expected to be moved, according to the corps plans.