WATCH NOW: Kenosha church hosts special celebration for longtime member, matriarch Marie Gross

The 100th birthday celebration for Kenoshan Marie Gross almost went on without her Sunday.

That’s because the feisty family matriarch and longtime member of the New Brighter Day Baptist Church at 1225 25th Ave. had to be convinced to get in the car to head to the party. But when she arrived a half-hour late, all smiles and happy to be there, most everyone who knew her laughed and said it was just Marie being Marie.

“She’s pretty spunky,” said Dr. Brian Hettrick, her physician of 20 years from Paddock Lake. “She tells me I’m her son. I just love her.”

“She can be feisty, but she’s very outgoing and very faithful,” said the Rev. Joseph Thomas, pastor for nearly 35 years who still takes communion to his longtime parishioner at her nursing home. “She is the demonstration of how to be faithful, regardless of the good times and the bad times.”

While Gross, who turned 100 last month, has Alzheimer’s and hasn’t attended services in person for a while, she greeted everyone like she’d seen them yesterday. Friends and members of both her large family and her church family all agreed that “Mother Gross” is a loving, sometimes stern and always memorable person who’d made a big impression on their lives.

During her years in attendance, Gross was part of the church’s Mothers Board, helping advise and lead young women and girls, and was a missionary, reaching out to others. “She was a mother of the church, a pillar of strength,” said Denise Walker, usher and church member nearly 50 years.

Gross was especially renowned for her cooking skills as well.

“She’s loving and caring, and always makes sure you were fed,” said niece Duanna Brantley, 56. “I remember her always cooking and baking cookies. She was very family-oriented.”

“She always baked cakes and pies,” recalled her 79-year-old sister Evelyn Jordan of Kenosha. “Everyone wanted her lemon glaze cake.”

Those food memories still make her 46-year-old grandson Shawnelle Gross smile.

“My earliest memories are spending the weekend with her and you had to eat southern meals,” he said. “I never had that and she was gonna make you eat it.”

And if you didn’t? “My best memory is when she threw (up) her fist,” said daughter-in-law Irene Gross, 75, of Kenosha. “She did that all the time.”

It was all in jest, of course, as the literally hundreds of relations know. Gross, the third of 13 children, is the mother of two sons, also grandmother to 13 and great-grandmother to three. She has too many great-great grandchildren to count, with the youngest family member a 2-year-old great-great-great granddaughter.

She and her sister Evelyn, who was the 13th child, are the only two surviving siblings. The family grew up on a farm in Mississippi growing cotton and corn, with the kids helping get in the crops. Gross later worked as a domestic and cook, moving to Kenosha from Tennessee in 1980.

She chatted with all and loved taking pictures, even breaking out in a little song sometimes. Proudly, she smiled and said, “I am a hundred years old!”

Then she showed that legendary feistiness and wit when asked if she grew up on a farm. She answered, “No, I grew up in a house.”

