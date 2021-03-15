WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council votes 14-3 to extend citywide mask ordinance through May 27

Kenosha’s mask ordinance has been extended two more months.
Following not one, but two public hearings Monday night, the City Council voted 14-3 extending the wearing of face coverings in Kenosha through May 27. Voting in favor of extending the sunset date were Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco LaMacchia, Shayna Griffin, Bruce Fox, Keith Rosenberg, Anthony Kennedy, Rollin Pizzala, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose and David Bogdala. Voting against the extension were Alds. Dave Paff, Dominic Ruffolo and Mitchell Pedersen.
The extension is considered a compromise from the original proposal by Siel, which had called for extending mask wearing through the end of July. The majority supported the May 27 sunset of the ordinance based on conditions favorable to the continued decline in COVID-19 infections, including increasing the number of people who receive vaccinations locally.
The original city mask mandate will end March 31. It was approved in November in an effort to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. It requires those older than 5 years of age to wear masks while spending time inside public places and businesses in the city. Masks must also be worn on public transportation or riding in taxis, private care services or ridesharing while in Kenosha. The extension approved Monday night would continue these requirements through May 27.
During the public hearing, one resident spoke against the mask mandate. Also submitted were resident correspondences, the majority who opposed the mask ordinance 28-24, according to city officials.
