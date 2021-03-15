WATCH NOW: Kenosha City Council votes 14-3 to extend citywide mask ordinance through May 27

Kenosha’s mask ordinance has been extended two more months.

Following not one, but two public hearings Monday night, the City Council voted 14-3 extending the wearing of face coverings in Kenosha through May 27. Voting in favor of extending the sunset date were Alds. Eric Haugaard, Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Rocco LaMacchia, Shayna Griffin, Bruce Fox, Keith Rosenberg, Anthony Kennedy, Rollin Pizzala, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose and David Bogdala. Voting against the extension were Alds. Dave Paff, Dominic Ruffolo and Mitchell Pedersen.

The extension is considered a compromise from the original proposal by Siel, which had called for extending mask wearing through the end of July. The majority supported the May 27 sunset of the ordinance based on conditions favorable to the continued decline in COVID-19 infections, including increasing the number of people who receive vaccinations locally.

