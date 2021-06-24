 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off Sunday
Busy Sunday in Kenosha

Kenosha Parade Lady Liberty

Lady Liberty salutes during a Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. This year’s parade steps off at 1 p.m. on June 27.

 Kenosha News File Photo

Kenosha’s Fourth of July celebrations get started this Sunday (June 27) with a busy day of traditional holiday events:

The annual Firecracker 10K Run & 5K Run/Walk starts Sunday morning in Library Park, 60th Street and Eighth Avenue. The 10K run and the 5K run/walk will both start at 8:30 a.m. There is also a 1-mile Fun Run. For more details, go to www.kenoshaymca.org.

The Outdoor Mass is 10 a.m. Sunday on the band shell in Pennoyer Park, at 35th Street and Seventh Avenue. Music starts at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Bench seating is available; visitors may also bring lawn chairs.

The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off at 1 p.m. The parade has a new route this summer, starting from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. The new route will travel south on Seventh Avenue, then Sixth Avenue through the heart of downtown, ending at Library Park.

The Kenosha Pops Concert Band, the Jesse White Tumblers, the CYO Emerald Knights marching band, the River City Rhythm, and Cirques Experience Wheel Jam are among the performers scheduled to appear in the June 27 parade. “A Centennial Celebration: Women’s Right to Vote” is the theme for the 2021 parade.

Everyone is welcome to take part in a Community Bike Ride as part of the parade. The only requirement: You must be able to ride two miles without stopping. All participants must ride a bicycle; no walking or jogging along with the group.

To take part in the bike parade, gather at Seventh Avenue at Washington Road (the new starting point for the parade) no later than noon on Sunday. For more information, go to www.kenosha.org.

For more details about the parade, see Liz Snyder’s column in Friday’s Kenosha News.

