 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
Who loves a parade? We do!

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade steps off today at 1 p.m.

Are you ready to cheer on floats, marching bands, local pageant queens — and a city bus?

If you answered yes, you’re all set for today’s Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade.

The biggest news about this year’s parade? The bands are back!

While the 2021 parade had a few bands — the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and the Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band — this year, the local KUSD summer marching bands are back in action.

The most exciting news, however, involves a band from south of the border.

“We got the Navy Band Great Lakes,” said parade organizer Kris Kochman. “They are difficult to get because they are in such high demand, and they like to spread the joy. This will be the band’s first visit to our parade in about six years.”

Downtown route

Another huge change in 2021 was a new parade route — which will be used again today.

People are also reading…

Instead of starting on 22nd Avenue and 60th Street in Uptown, the parade now steps off from Washington Road and Seventh Avenue.

The parade route takes Seventh Avenue south into the Downtown area, heading toward Library Park.

“We like having the parade go through the heart of Downtown,” Kochman said.

Her advice: Don’t watch the parade from Library Park — the parade ends there, on the west side of the park — if you enjoy hearing bands play. “People might be disappointed if they’re sitting there,” Kochman explained. “It’s at the end of the parade, and the groups are getting ready to disband there.”

Two city parks are along the route — Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave., and Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St. — offering great viewing options. Also, the parade will only take up the southbound lane of Seventh Avenue, so parade watchers can set up chairs and blankets on the avenue’s median, too.

“There are a lot of good spots for watching the parade,” Kochman said. “People gather in the parks and at the harbor and in Downtown.”

Candy!

Parade participants are allowed to hand out — but not toss — candy to spectators along the parade route.

The City Council approved this change to a city ordinance in 2021, Kochman said.

“People have asked about this for years,” she said, “and other parades hand out candy.”

Bikes!

The community bike parade is back for more fun on two wheels.

All ages are welcome to participate, but you must be able to ride two miles without stopping.

To join the fun, simply show up by 12:30 p.m. Sunday (on a bicycle) at Washington Road and Seventh Avenue. Note: No walking/jogging is allowed in the bike parade.

“The nice thing is, people can decide at the last minute to participate,” Kochman said. “There’s no signup required; you just show up on Sunday.”

Parade highlights

Pre-parade group: VFW Post 1865 riders, the Community Bike Parade, American Legion Post 21 Color Guard and those fire and police department vehicles. Also in the “pre-parade” — which is actually the start of the parade — are classic cars from local car clubs and the Kenosha History Center.

First Division: The Navy Band Great Lakes leads this division, followed by our own Navy Club Ship 40’s float. You’re in the Navy now! There are plenty of local politicians in this division, too, along with a Snap-on float and the Kenosha Kingfish. KUSD’s Band of the Blackwatch marching band wraps up the First Division.

Second Division: You can sing along with The Greasers on their float, clap for KUSD’s Rambler Band, cheer with the Bullen Middle School Cheerleading Team and wonder how the heck those Jesse White Tumbling Team members fly into the air. Seriously, have you seen their stunts? Amazing.

Third Division: This is the division you want to watch for. I’m not just saying that because this is where you’ll find me in the parade, riding with the rest of the Kenosha Pops Concert Band and playing polkas and marches (though that is a good reason). This is also the division featuring the Indian Trail High School Cheerleading Team’s float, Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen and the Carthage College Firebirds.

Fourth Division: The Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marching band returns to Kenosha to lead off this division. Also here: Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Royalty Katelyn Hannah and Shannon Diedrich, Dr. Destruction and something called “Slingshots of Kenosha.”

Fifth Division: Two bands are in this final division: the River City Rhythm drum and bugle corps from Anoka, Minn., and the Route 66 Belle City Band. The Festival Foods Big Cart is also here, along with water-based entries from the Kenosha Community Sailing Center and the Kenosha Yacht Club. And bringing up the rear: a city bus!

Don’t rain on our parade

Of course, the most important thing on any parade day is the weather.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 81 degrees and a scant 11% chance of rain. Translation: Perfect parade conditions.

As the city’s community relations liaison person, Kochman has worked on the parade since 2011, and she’s learned to be zen about forecasts.

“I never worry about rain,” Kochman said, “because there’s nothing we can do about the weather. We’ve cut it close a few times and got drenched in 2019, but the parade still continued that year. People were still watching, too; they probably figured ‘we’re wet anyway, so we may as well stay.’

“I’m hoping for perfect parade weather,” she added. “Moderate temperatures and no rain.”

+7 
Elizabeth Snyder

Snyder

Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271. And have a happy and safe Fourth of July Weekend.

If you go

What: Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade, featuring almost 100 acts 

When: Starts 1 p.m. Sunday (July 3)

Parade route: The parade route sticks to the new path that debuted in 2021, beginning on Seventh Avenue at Washington Road, then heading south on Seventh Avenue, turning onto Sixth Avenue to travel through Downtown. The parade ends on the west side of Library Park. Parade announcers and a reviewing stand are located along Sixth Avenue at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St., and across the street in Navy Memorial Park.

Theme: “America the Beautiful” 

Honorees: Hometown Hero 2021 Tom Visintainer

Float contest: Eleven floats will compete for Best in Show. There are also first-, second- and third-place ribbons in categories including Artistic Excellence, Patriotism, Hometown Pride, Spirit/Energy and Best Use of Theme. Float judges are Laura Gregorski, marketing director of Visit Kenosha, and Dana Nelson, owner of Kaiser’s Pizza and Pub.

For more parade information: Visit www.kenosha.org

Sponsors: The parade is organized by the City of Kenosha. Snap-on is the lead sponsor. Kenosha County also supports the parade, along with division sponsors Kenosha Kingfish, Jockey International, First American Bank, AECOM and Festival Foods.  

Parade lineup

Pre-Parade

1. VFW Riders Post 1865

2. Veterans Motorcycle Group

3. Community Bike Parade

4. American Legion Post 21 Color Guard

5. Kenosha Police Department

6. Kenosha Fire Department

7. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

8. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

9. Somers Fire & Rescue

10. Multi-jurisdictional Motor Corps

11. Kenosha County Scout Leaders Rescue Squad, Inc.

12. McDevitt’s Towing and Automotive Repair

13. Kenosha History Center presents: Kenosha Made Automobiles

14. Jensen Towing and Recovery

Division 1 

1. BAND: Navy Band Great Lakes

2. FLOAT: Kenosha Navy Club Ship 40

3. Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman

4. Raphael Entertainment Stilt Walker: Arik Mendelevitz

5. Zumba with Lili

6. U.S. Representative Bryan Steil

7. Salvation Army

8. Parade Float Judges Laura Gregorski and Dana Nelson

9. Step By Step Dance Academy

10. Municipal Court Judge: Michael Easton

11. Kenosha Kingfish

12. State Senator Bob Wirch

13. FLOAT: Snap-On

14. Sleep in Heavenly Peace

15. State Representative Tod Ohnstad

16. State Representative Tip McGuire

17. BAND: Band of the Blackwatch

Division 2

1. Cirques Experience Wheel Jam

2. Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans

3. Kenosha Hometown Hero: Thomas Visintainer

4. BAND/FLOAT: The Greasers

5. Abundance of Youth

6. Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court Rebecca Matoska-Mentink & Kenosha County Clerk

Regi Bachochin

7. Kenosha County Treasurer Teri Jacobson

8. BAND: Kenosha Rambler Band

9. FLOAT: Cub Scouts Pack 567

10. Wisconsin Youth of the Year Kayla Mitchell

11. Knights of Columbus

12. Kenosha Academy of Performing Arts

13. St. Joseph Catholic Academy

14. Candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff Tyler Cochran

15. FLOAT: Southport Kidz Adventure Camp

16. Bullen Middle School Cheerleading

17. Jesse White Tumbling Team

Division 3 

1. TJ Howell Rocket Cycle

2. Band: Kenosha Pops

3. FLOAT: Kenosha County Democratic Party

4. Kenosha’s Distinguished Young Women: Morgan Kelsey

5. Urban League of Racine and Kenosha

6. Kenosha Community Media

7. FLOAT: Indian Trail Cheerleading

8. Angels of Hope

9. Carthage College Firebirds

10. Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen

11. Miss Southport’s Outstanding Teen: Etta Tidd

12. BAND: Mad Plaid Brass

13. 52nd Street Cricket Wireless

14. Candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff Albert Gonzalez

15. US Taekwando Academy

16. FLOAT: Kenosha Blue Line/Kenosha Komets Hockey

17. TJ Howell World’s Smallest Radio Flyer

Division 4

1. BAND: Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin

2. Southeastern Wisconsin Building & Construction Trades Council

3. Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair Royalty: Katelyn Hannah & Shannon Diedrich

4. FLOAT: Republican Party of Kenosha County

5. AECOM: Lanette Altenbach

6. Candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner

7. State Bank of the Lakes

8. Dr. Destruction

9. FLOAT: Kenosha Moose Lodge #286

10. Jesters, Jokers & Joey’s

11. Candidate for Governor Rebecca Kleefisch

12. Kenosha Beauty Supply/ Emmie L. Spears Foundation

13. Kenosha Christian Life School Cheer Team & Alumni

14. Those Funny Little People

15. Kenosha.com

16. Slingshots of Kenosha

Division 5 

1. Festival Food Big Cart

2. Kenosha Public Library

3. BAND: Route 66 Belle City Band

4. Kenosha City Tavern League SafeRide Program

5. Candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff Ray Rowe

6. Star of America Pageants National Ultimate Junior Queen Evangeline Azure & National Noble

Queen Brandy Pearson

7. FLOAT: Kenosha Community Sailing Center

8. Kenosha Yacht Club

9. Candidate for Kenosha County Clerk of Court: Zach Rodriguez

10. UW-Parkside

11. Kenosha Toyota

12. Fairytale Birthday Company LLC

13. Midwest Bin Cleaners

14. BAND: River City Rhythm

15. Miss Wisconsin Volunteer Angelica Niemann

16. Kenosha HOG #5559

17. City Bus

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

Elkhorn car dealer’s license revoked for odometer fraud

The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert