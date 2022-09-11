WATCH NOW: Kenosha community comes together to build beds for needy children

Community members gathered for a day of bed-making at the third annual Bed Fest in Kenosha on Saturday, an event sponsored by by Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
People of all ages came together to put together 100 beds for children in the area in need of a bed. The event was part of a larger event titled "Bunks Across America," in which other Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters participated.
The event was held at at Bane-Nelson, 4019 43rd St.
"We will have enough today to fill our current wait list," said Michael Prudhom, founder of the Kenosha/Racine Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter.
"Volunteers are the lifeblood," Prudhom said. "I couldn't get anything done if I didn't have people volunteering to help."
Volunteers were tasked with sanding wood, drilling and hammering in holes and attaching pieces of the beds together.
People are also reading…
Doug Williams started out as a routine volunteer for the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha chapter four years ago before fully integrating into the chapter, in which everyone is still a volunteer.
Williams said he brings his son to help, and also got his church, Great Lakes Church, involved in helping the chapter.
Jim Stetka is a routine volunteer with the chapter after he saw an ad for the chapter at his church.
"It's really nice to see people in the community come out and volunteer," Stetka said.
Since the chapter's foundation in 2018, 1,100 beds have been delivered to children in need.
The event also featured food from DeRango's food truck, "Touch-a-truck" provided and facilitated by Bane-Nelson and other activities for all ages.
A drop-off event to deliver the beds will take place on the second Saturday of October.
"We sure could use some help with that," Prudholm said.
Try these tips for styling your bed by creators on TikTok
1. Go bold and colorful.
Don’t be afraid to mix colors and patterns. TikTok creator @candycoloredhome shows how layering together things that seem like they might clash on the shelf creates a unique statement look that’s totally pulled together.
@candycoloredhome Check bedding by @ervetbedding #bedding #bedroommakeover #bedroomcheck #bedroomdecor #beforeandafter #bedroomtransformation #bedroomdesign #beddingset ♬ Touch - Cannons
2. Get a Pinterest worthy bed without a lot of throw pillows.
TikTok creator @lizlovery has a solution for anyone who doesn’t want to wrestle with a thousand throw pillows every night. Her guide to layering and texture is perfect for minimalists.
@lizlovery Do you love or hate throw pillows? #bedroomcheck #beddecor #beddecoration #homedecor #decor #decortiktok #learnontiktok #tiktokpartner #interiordesign ♬ Lofi - Domknowz
3. Follow these easy tips for a crisp and polished bed.
Why don’t beds ever look like they do in pictures? It might be your wrinkly duvet cover. These tips from @jessicabelteauhome will help you get a more polished look.
@jessicabelteauhome Easy tips for styling your bed! #bedstyling #learnontiktok #hometips #masterbedroomdecor #neutralbedroom ♬ Clouds - Luke Faulkner