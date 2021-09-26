WATCH NOW: Kenosha company's light disinfection technology nominated as one of Wisconsin manufacturing's "coolest things"

In 2005, a study found that non-UV light wavelengths, such as 405 nanometers, was capable of killing bacteria without causing harm to people. Marry said the potential of such technology was obvious, especially in hospitals where antibiotic-resistant bacteria posed a serious health risk.

“Especially in surgeries, that’s a big problem,” Marry said.

Disinfection could occur around the clock, even with people in the room. And with a motion sensor, Indigo-Clean could also switch between two modes, indigo and white.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When a room is empty, the light turns indigo, giving the highest dose of the 405 nm light. Although still safe for people, it makes it somewhat difficult to see. If the motion sensor detects someone, it switches to white mode, a blend of ambient white light and indigo, providing better visibility but reduced disinfection power.

Marry said that because light bounces off surfaces, it can disinfect areas that would normally be difficult to reach by hand, and even kills bacteria in the air.

On indigo mode, “We can pretty much kill anything in six hours,” Marry said, “If you can see something, we’re disinfecting it.”