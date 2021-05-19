WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board approves Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

County Board Chairman John O’Day praised the efforts of the workgroup and the resolution, approved by the board by a 21-0 vote.

“This group did all of the legwork to put us in a position to forge ahead with positive results,” O’Day said. “They came to the board with a very good resolution that is very focused on what the issue is, what the needs are, and how we can move forward as a community.”

Initially proposed to be named the Racial Equity Commission, the word “Ethnic” was added to reflect other underrepresented groups.

Shelby Jantz, a senior at Bradford High School and Kenosha County Youth In Governance member who represented the youth perspective in the workgroup, spoke during the citizens comment portion of the meeting. She urged the board adopt the resolution.

“I think this resolution is important,” Jantz said. “I think it’s important to our constituents. I think everyone in Kenosha is ready to heal and I think this resolution has certain this in it that will allow that to take place. It sends a message that everyone in Kenosha matters, our voices matter and our experiences matter.”Jantz said following the meeting she is “hopeful that the commission’s work will help to open people’s eyes and open up a dialog about racial equity.”