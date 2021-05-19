WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board approves Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

The mission of the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission, as well as its structure and goals were approved Tuesday with the passage of a County Board resolution.
County Executive Jim Kreuser applauded the formation of the commission. He called for it as part of the county’s 2021 budget.
“All along, we have heard calls for public input in the process of tackling systemic racism in our county,” Kreuser said. “This commission will provide a vehicle through which citizens can listen to their fellow community members and engage in meaningful dialog about the systems, ordinances, policies and procedures that are presently in place, and make recommendations of changes aimed at battling systemic racism and racial inequities.”
As stated in the resolution, the commission’s mission will be to realize greater racial equity and dismantle racism in Kenosha County through research, education and ongoing review of current policies and procedures, as to implement transformative ideas born of research, collaboration and community engagement.
It was crafted by a working group of community members and County Board supervisors, which were led by Supervisor Jerry Gulley. Gulley, too, expressed optimism about the new commission’s potential to effect positive change.
21-0 vote
County Board Chairman John O’Day praised the efforts of the workgroup and the resolution, approved by the board by a 21-0 vote.
“This group did all of the legwork to put us in a position to forge ahead with positive results,” O’Day said. “They came to the board with a very good resolution that is very focused on what the issue is, what the needs are, and how we can move forward as a community.”
Initially proposed to be named the Racial Equity Commission, the word “Ethnic” was added to reflect other underrepresented groups.
Shelby Jantz, a senior at Bradford High School and Kenosha County Youth In Governance member who represented the youth perspective in the workgroup, spoke during the citizens comment portion of the meeting. She urged the board adopt the resolution.
“I think this resolution is important,” Jantz said. “I think it’s important to our constituents. I think everyone in Kenosha is ready to heal and I think this resolution has certain this in it that will allow that to take place. It sends a message that everyone in Kenosha matters, our voices matter and our experiences matter.”Jantz said following the meeting she is “hopeful that the commission’s work will help to open people’s eyes and open up a dialog about racial equity.”
“The leaders of our community have come together to try and make a better, stronger Kenosha County,” Jantz said. “That’s exactly what this resolution does. It includes everyone. It’s an inclusive piece of legislation.”
Nominations, selections next
The next step involves the selection of commissioners. Application and nomination documents are expected to be made available to the public in the coming days. Individuals may apply or be nominated by others. As part of the application or nomination, a statement indicating why the individual would be a valuable addition to the commission must be submitted.
The commission will be comprised of nine members: Two County Board supervisors to be appointed by the board chair with the approval of the board, and seven to be appointed by the county executive with the approval of the board.
The resolution states that the makeup of the commission should, at a minimum, reflect the diverse racial and ethnic makeup of Kenosha County as determined by the most recent U.S. Census information. Five of the seven non-County Board commissioners of the commission must represent racial and ethnic minorities in Kenosha County.
The commission will be overseen by the County Board Executive Committee and will be required to perform outreach and hold at least one annual listening session with Kenosha County residents. Those listening sessions will include community members, local and state elected officials, law enforcement, educators, mental health professionals, social workers, people impacted by systemic racism, and others with expertise in various aspects of racial and ethnic equity.
Under the resolution, the commission is to begin its study of issues of racial and ethnic equity with a focus on policing and law enforcement before expanding the work to other systemic problems determined by the commission. An initial report to the County Board — detailing assessments, recommendations and proposals for further Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission work — is to be submitted within a year of the commission’s first meeting. Subsequent reports are due within six months after the first report and within one year of the second report. Presentations of these reports are to be given to the public in open forums allowing for discussion and questions.
The full resolution creating the commission may be viewed at the county’s website: kenoshacounty.org.