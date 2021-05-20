WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Board will have a say in how COVID-19 relief funds are spent

Oversight of the expenditure of nearly $33 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds will be provided by the Kenosha County Board under a resolution approved this week.

The board on Tuesday voted 21-0 to approve the resolution, introduced by Supervisor Laura Belsky.

“This resolution will ensure transparency, oversight and approval for federal and state revenues related to new COVID-19 pandemic or other unforeseen emergency related program (funds),” Belsky said prior to the vote Tuesday. “This would also include oversight and approval of any expenditure or revenue received from sources not anticipated during the budget year.”

Belsky said the County Board should be involved in determining how the funds are spent.

Under the resolution, Kenosha County administration will present to the appropriate committees and the full Kenosha County Board for oversight and approval revenues related to “new COVID-19 pandemic or other unforeseen emergency related programs and projects.” This includes oversight of any revenues and expenditure of funds “received from sources not anticipated in the budget year.”