WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast draws thousands to working dairy farm in Bristol Saturday

BRISTOL — Nearly 2,900 people were served during the 2022 Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast Saturday at Elfering Farms, 15324 Horton Road, turning out to see one of the last working dairy farms in Bristol.

Those with a ticket got a “big farm breakfast” of ham-and-cheese scrambled eggs, pancakes, yogurt, string cheese, milk, orange juice and ice cream, as well as a look into life on a Kenosha farm.

Guests could also walk through the barns to see the cows and in some cases even pet the young calves. Tractor ferries were available for guests, bringing them to and from the parking lot.

It marked the first time Elfering has hosted the annual county event. Although it had taken plenty of work to clean up the farm for the breakfast, owner Dale Elfering was pleased with how it turned out, especially the clear weather.

“Things are going pretty smooth,” Dale said. “I’m happy to have such a nice day.”

Working dairy farm

One the benefits for guests during such events was seeing a real working dairy farm, Dale said. As they enjoyed their breakfast, visitors could see how the cows were being raised and treated.

Attendee Sara Veinot was with her 2-year-old son, Ryker, doing just that. Ryker got to pet a young calf, and seemed overjoyed at the opportunity.

“I like petting the cows as much as he does,” Sara said, laughing.

Lynn Callovi participated in this year’s Dairy Air Bike Ride from Silver Lake Park Beach to the breakfast and said it was good to see the event return in full force.

“It’s been a couple of years because of the pandemic, so it’s really great to have it back,” Lynn said. “It’s a fun event.”

Tina Elfering, vice president of the Kenosha County Board and a relative of Dale, said they had been “working on” Dale for several years to host the event, which cycles through locations each year.

Elfering Farms is one of the last dairy farms in Bristol, started nearly a century ago by Felix and Ruby Elfering. Today, Dale, Janet and their two sons Daniel and Dustin, make up Elfering Farms LLC, which has three farms on Horton Road milking 160 cows and farming 1,100 acres of crops.

Guest speakers

County Executive Samantha Kerkman, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and state Sen. Van Wangaard all spoke at the breakfast, emphasizing the importance of dairy farming for Wisconsin and the value of such community events.

“June is Dairy Month; it’s a great chance to come out and celebrate Wisconsin dairy culture,” Steil said. “It’s important, not just for the tradition of our state, but our agricultural economy.”

Kerkman was especially happy to see the turnout after last year’s drive-thru event.

“To see this many people out here is incredible,” Kerkman said. “I’m so glad people have taken the opportunity to come out and see a working dairy farm.”

Wangaard said he had been to plenty of dairy breakfasts in his time, both in Racine and Kenosha counties.

“This is probably one of the best ones I’ve seen,” Wangaard said. “When you see things that happen that are positive, that’s what Racine and Kenosha are all about. We need more stuff like this.”

Three local students were given scholarships for fields pertaining to agriculture: Carly Lois, who will be attending UW-Madison; Travis Harpster, currently attending Gateway Technical College; and Michelle Edmonds, who will be attending UW-Platteville.

