WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair a family affair for many generations; Children's Parade among top events

WILMOT — When Carson Myers, 5, entered the Sale and Show Arena at the Kenosha County Fair for the first time Friday, his great-grandmother Marylln (Torrey) Zirbel, 91, was there to cheer him on.
Zirbel, the longest living lifetime member of the fair, reminisced about being involved at the fair for more than seven decades.
“My earliest memory is when I joined 4-H and my dad let me bring out a dairy calf,” Marylln said, adding her five siblings also showed at the fair. “I never did show anything but dairy.”
She didn’t meet her husband Gus at the fair, but they both participated in the Dairy Show. Together they raised four children, who grew up showing at several local fairs and the State Fair, sometimes all in the same year. She now has eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild (born this month).
“I made wonderful friends through the fair and through showing cattle,” Marylln said, adding she has fond memories of volunteering in the Kenosha County Dairy Promotion barn, where fairgoers can buy cartons of milk, ice cream and string cheese.
She still lives on the farm in the Town of Paris where she was born (which will become a Centennial Farm in 2023) and still attends every day of the fair annually.
“My favorite thing about the fair is seeing and visiting with friends and watching the kids growing and learning,” Marylln said.
Four generations of the family — Marylln, son Dave Zirbel, granddaughter Jamie Myers and Carson — posed for a photo with Carson’s calf “Laura” prior to the start of the Dairy Show.
Children’s Parade
Multiple generations of family members were also represented Friday at the Children’s Parade, a tradition at the fair for more than 60 years. Many generations of families at the fair include those who organize the event, as Miranda Bird took over the responsibility from her great-aunt Arlene Runkel in 2016.
Arlene, who oversaw the parade for decades and who still volunteers, remembers riding her bicycle in the parade when she was 9. Prior to Arlene, Hazel Runkel organized the event with help from Florence Schenning.
Some of the children in the parade Friday represent the second and third generation of their family to participate.
“I loved being in the parade as a kid and I thought they’d love it too,” said Heidi Anderson, of Burlington, whose twins Quinn and Juniper, 4, dressed as Hansel and Gretel and took part for the first time Friday. “I remember entering every year for a very long time.”
Madelyn Anderson and Barb Rawlins, the twins’ grandmothers, got involved in the fun too. Madeyln knitted the hats and Juniper’s apron was made with a handkerchief from Barb.
Fond memories
Ryan Hill, of Bristol, said he and his wife, Kate, grew up attending different fairs and want their children, Jennifer, 3, and Remmington, 1, to have similar fond memories of the fair.
Jennifer, dressed as a pilot, pedaled a medal airplane in the parade. Ryan drove to North Caroline to get the T-6 replica made by his uncle Ray Winfield.
Ryan’s parents, Rick and Colleen Hill, brought him and his sibling to the fair 30 years ago in matching outfits. So, Colleen also made matching outfits for Jennifer and Remmington to wear Friday following the parade.
Colleen Hill made a matching airplane-themed dress for Jennifer and shorts for her brother to wear after the parade.
“Now that we have a family we want to continue that tradition,” Ryan said of attending the fair.