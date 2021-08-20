WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair a family affair for many generations; Children's Parade among top events

WILMOT — When Carson Myers, 5, entered the Sale and Show Arena at the Kenosha County Fair for the first time Friday, his great-grandmother Marylln (Torrey) Zirbel, 91, was there to cheer him on.

Zirbel, the longest living lifetime member of the fair, reminisced about being involved at the fair for more than seven decades.

“My earliest memory is when I joined 4-H and my dad let me bring out a dairy calf,” Marylln said, adding her five siblings also showed at the fair. “I never did show anything but dairy.”

She didn’t meet her husband Gus at the fair, but they both participated in the Dairy Show. Together they raised four children, who grew up showing at several local fairs and the State Fair, sometimes all in the same year. She now has eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild (born this month).

“I made wonderful friends through the fair and through showing cattle,” Marylln said, adding she has fond memories of volunteering in the Kenosha County Dairy Promotion barn, where fairgoers can buy cartons of milk, ice cream and string cheese.

She still lives on the farm in the Town of Paris where she was born (which will become a Centennial Farm in 2023) and still attends every day of the fair annually.