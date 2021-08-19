WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair: For one family, quilts are 'sewn in tradition'

WILMOT — Entering quilts at the Kenosha County Fair is literally “sewn in tradition” for three generations of Dorothy Vorpahl’s family.
It’s an heirloom art that Dorothy and her seven sisters learned from their mother, Mary LaPalm-Groves. The 24 quilted entries in this year’s County Fair, by six members of the family, are a living tribute to Mary, who died earlier this year and whose life they celebrated last week.
“She was an avid quilter,” Dorothy said of her mother. “This is a way we can remember her.”
Quilting is also one of the most popular Open Class divisions at the County Fair, making it highly competitive. This year’s judge, Gail Brown, examined, critiqued and praised the construction of more than 120 quilts over the course of several hours before an audience of about a dozen people.
Among the entries was one created by Dorothy’s husband, Dwight, who has learned a thing or two about quilting from Dorothy along the way. So, when the original design quilt he stitched using a long-arm machine beat out Dorothy’s to take first place in that category, she got some of the props.
“I get all my pointers from her,” Dwight said.
Dorothy said she enjoys quilting because it’s a “relaxing hobby” and continues to enter her creations at the fair to make it “interesting for friends and family” who come to see the results.
Like her mother, Dorothy is also helping pass down the tradition by giving pointers to her granddaughter, Dakota Cates. Cates, 29, who has William-Beuren Syndrome, entered a Halloween-themed quilt in the Special Needs Open Class division.
Of the 24 quilts entered by the family, Dorothy made 15 of them – her favorite being a nine-patch log cabin quilt. In addition to Dwight and Dakota, Dorothy’s sisters Kathy Soper, Nancy Clark and Rose Ames also entered quilts.
Award-winning quilts
Joan Ledanski of Pleasant Prairie, who has entered quilts at the fair for the past 20 years and who’s been quilting for 35 years, said she enjoys hearing the comments by the judge and the high quality of the quilts.
She entered seven pieces this year, five of which had already been awarded blue ribbons with two remaining to be judged. Ledanski was ultimately awarded the Judge’s Choice for one entry and Grand Champion overall for an applique butterfly quilt, making her the 2021 Outstanding Exhibitor.
Ledanski said she most enjoys making applique quilts but will make a pieced quilt if the geometry and color are striking to her. Her entries are not made with a specific fair category in mind.
“I make a quilt that appeals to me, and if it fits a category, I’ll enter it,” Ledanski said. “It’s a really good place to learn. I recommend any early quilter who has an intent to improve (to) watch the live judging to get some great tips.”
Ledanski, who fairgoers may see working in the Open Class building over the course of the weekend, also placed well at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, where she earned two blue ribbons (first place), one red (second place) and one white (third place).
She also earned three special awards at the State Fair: the “It’s a Stitch” recognition; the “Patched Lives Quilt Guild” award; and the West Suburban Quilts Guild award for the best stationary machine piece quilted by the exhibitor.
Historical quilts
Sherilyn Klamm, 40, from Mount Pleasant, was inspired by the 100th Anniversary of the first fair to enter several historically-themed quilted pieces across several divisions, for which she earned multiple grand champion awards.
In addition to completing a hand-sewn, dogwood medallion quilt started by a friend’s great-grandmother in the 1940s, Klamm also made a piece depicting the airplane that crashed on the fairgrounds in 1923. Klamm’s mother Shirley Klamm found the newspaper article on the crash. Sherilyn printed the article and a picture of the propeller still located in the fair office onto the fabric for the back of the piece.
Sherilyn also made a hanging quilt based on a women’s suffrage poster titled, “Giver Her of the Fruit,” designed by Evelyn Rumsey in 1905 and a multi-textured quilted textile of an African princess, which also incorporates a technique called “thread painting.”