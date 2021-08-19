WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair: For one family, quilts are 'sewn in tradition'

WILMOT — Entering quilts at the Kenosha County Fair is literally “sewn in tradition” for three generations of Dorothy Vorpahl’s family.

It’s an heirloom art that Dorothy and her seven sisters learned from their mother, Mary LaPalm-Groves. The 24 quilted entries in this year’s County Fair, by six members of the family, are a living tribute to Mary, who died earlier this year and whose life they celebrated last week.

“She was an avid quilter,” Dorothy said of her mother. “This is a way we can remember her.”

Quilting is also one of the most popular Open Class divisions at the County Fair, making it highly competitive. This year’s judge, Gail Brown, examined, critiqued and praised the construction of more than 120 quilts over the course of several hours before an audience of about a dozen people.

Among the entries was one created by Dorothy’s husband, Dwight, who has learned a thing or two about quilting from Dorothy along the way. So, when the original design quilt he stitched using a long-arm machine beat out Dorothy’s to take first place in that category, she got some of the props.

“I get all my pointers from her,” Dwight said.