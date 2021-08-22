WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair marks centennial with parade, crowns newest Fairest of the Fair

WILMOT— Kenosha County Fair crowds turned out for a host of events Sunday, including a parade marking the fair’s 100th anniversary and the crowning of the newest Fairest of the Fair.
As antique tractors, fire trucks and cars lined up for the centennial parade, the first the fair has held for at least a decade, parade-goers gathered on a clear Sunday on the grunds in Wilmot.
Leading the procession was Marylln Zirbel, the oldest living lifetime member of the County Fair, riding on a in a tractor from the 1960s driven by her grandson.
Zirbel, a 4-H leader for 40 years, said she can’t even remember when she first became a member of the County Fair, although it was some time in the 1950s. After the Fair was cancelled last year, she said she was glad to be back, and felt others shared the same sentiment.
“I just love the fair,” Zirbel said, “You can tell how much people miss seeing each other.”
Driving behind her was Randy Borri, the fair’s veterinarian who was recognized on Saturday for 50 years of service. “It’s been a pleasure and an honor to serve as a veterinarian,” Borri said, “I met a lot of wonderful people here.”
Borri isn’t planning on going anywhere soon, though. “Hopefully I’ll be around,” Borri said, laughing.
Returning Fairests
Past Fairest of the Fair winners, going back as far as 1978, rode in the back of pickup trucks, waving to the crowds. Jenny Happ, the Fairest of the Fair program coordinator, said that out of the 65 past winners, 17 had returned to join the parade.
“It’s fun to see all of the memories brought back together after a hundred years,” Happ said.
Claire Fox, the 2021 Fairest of the Fair, reflected on the centennial anniversary.
“I think my favorite part is we get to celebrate the history,” Fox said, “It’s nice to see all the fairests get together.”
Amanda Boss, the 2018 winner, mentioned a poster from the very first county parade she had seen. The events listed, she said, were largely unchanged in the 100 years since.
“It’s nice to see that’s never changed or dwindled,” Boss said, “The only difference is it was free in 1920.”
Fox said she was grateful that the fair was able to return after cancelling last year.
“Everyone should just realize how blessed we are to come together and celebrate like we are,” Fox said, “I just feel blessed.”
Donna Eliess-Jaworski, the 1983 winner, said she was feeling great.
“All this camaraderie, it’s amazing,” Eliess-Jaworksi said.
As the vehicles, ranging from antique tractors to a new convertible corvette, drove by the crowds, riders tossed handfuls of candy to the kids.
“Kids love candy,” said Norm Kazumura, a Fair Board member for six years and the primary organizer for the parade. “They’ll say ‘Ma lets go to the parade and get candy!’”
Kazumura said they brought the parade back for the centennial anniversary, as the first County Fair, back in 1920, also had a parade. Depending on the response, Kazumura said it could return as a regular fair event.
“It’s nice to see the community come together when you have something special like a centennial parade,” Kazumura said.
Fairest crowning
Later in the afternoon, they crowned the Fairest of the Fair. The three contestants, Shannon Diedrich, Paige Armbruster and Katelyn Hannah, had to act out a radio ad announcing the fair, answer two impromptu questions, and go through a stage interview.
The 2021 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, Cayley Vande Berg of Fond Du Lac spoke to the crowd as the judges deliberated.
“I need to commend them for their courage to come up on this stage,” Vande Berg said of the three contestants.
Hannah of Salem was crowned 2022 Fairest of the Fair. Diedrich of Twin Lakes was crowned Fair Royalty.
Their reign will begin Jan 1, 2022, and go until Jan 1, 2023.
Sunday was the final day of the Kenosha County Fair, running until 7 p.m. More information about next year’s fair can be found at www.kenoshacofair.com.