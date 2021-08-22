WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair marks centennial with parade, crowns newest Fairest of the Fair

Returning Fairests

Past Fairest of the Fair winners, going back as far as 1978, rode in the back of pickup trucks, waving to the crowds. Jenny Happ, the Fairest of the Fair program coordinator, said that out of the 65 past winners, 17 had returned to join the parade.

“It’s fun to see all of the memories brought back together after a hundred years,” Happ said.

Claire Fox, the 2021 Fairest of the Fair, reflected on the centennial anniversary.

“I think my favorite part is we get to celebrate the history,” Fox said, “It’s nice to see all the fairests get together.”

Amanda Boss, the 2018 winner, mentioned a poster from the very first county parade she had seen. The events listed, she said, were largely unchanged in the 100 years since.

“It’s nice to see that’s never changed or dwindled,” Boss said, “The only difference is it was free in 1920.”

Fox said she was grateful that the fair was able to return after cancelling last year.

“Everyone should just realize how blessed we are to come together and celebrate like we are,” Fox said, “I just feel blessed.”