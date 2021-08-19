WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair off to an a-maize-ing start

WILMOT — Based on the number of ears of sweet corn consumed the first day of the Kenosha County Fair, attendance this year will be a-maize-ing.
A total of 650 ears of butter-dripping corn-on-the-cob were shucked, roasted and sold at the Knights of Columbus corn stand Wednesday, said Jim Roberts, who was already roasting corn at 9 a.m. Thursday morning in preparation of another crowd.
“That’s real good,” Roberts said. “It was a busy first day.”
Officially, fair manager Denise Zirbel said Wednesday’s estimated attendance was approximately 2,500 more than in 2019, for a total of 7,800 guests.
“We had a great first day of the 2021 Fair,” Zirbel said. “The weather was great and there were a lot of smiling faces on our guests.”
Grand champion steer
The highlight of the day Thursday is traditionally the naming of the Grand Champion Steer. A packed Show and Sale Arena erupted with applause when Cade Warren’s 1,400 pound crossbred steer took top honors.
“He is by far the best one I’ve ever had,” Cade, 16, who has been showing steers for six years, said.
Unbeknownst to most, the steer, named “Stevie,” is blind. Cade said it did not distract him from working with him every day at the farm of Lenny and Carol Lois.
“It was definitely hard in the beginning getting him used to everything and getting him to trust me,” Cade said.
Cade said he wants to thank the Lois family, his parents Jonathon and Heather Warren and his siblings for their support.
The Junior Fair Market Beef Show featured 43 steers across 11 breeds. The champion of each breed takes part in the Grand Champion class. Once the Grand Champion is named, the Reserve Champion from that breed enters the contest for Grand Reserve Champion.
The Reserve Champion crossbred shown by Brooklyn Schultz was named Grand Reserve Champion.
The youth will now prepare to sell their steers at the livestock auction, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Champion steer is traditionally the first to be auctioned.
Glad to show again
The youth involved were happy to be back in the ring after raising animals last year only to learn the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels great,” Chase Lois, 13, who is showing for his second year and had the Champion Angus, said. “I really missed it last year. It’s fun to be showing again. It’s just as good as Christmas.”
Cade said it was hard news to take last year and is “very glad” everyone is back to showing again this year.
The Open Class features the next generation of junior fair exhibitors ranging in age from 6 to 10. The 2021 class featured 18 youth, an increase over 2019 and a good sign of what is to come, organizers said.
Swine, sheep champions
Junior Fair animal judging kicked off Wednesday with the Swine and Sheep shows. A crossbred pig shown by Brooklyn Schultz was awarded Grand Champion Overall and a crossbred shown by Jalyn Warren was awarded Reserve Grand Champion.
Schultz, 14, a member of Brighton Bombers 4-H club, has been showing pigs for five years.
“I’ve had a champion pure bred,” she said. “This is the first time I have won Grand Champion.”
Schultz said the judge said her pig, Viper, was more “complete” throughout, had more muscle mass and was fuller in the rear than others in the show.
“I got him in April,” said Schultz. She will sell the pig in the large animal auction Saturday. “I spend a couple hours a day with him, walking, feeding, grooming and training him.”
In the Junior Fair Sheep Show, Ian Torstenson was awarded Grand Champion Pen and Brooke Linneman was awarded Reserve Grand Champion Pen. Grand Champion Ram overall went to Wyatt Flade and Grand Champion Ewe went to Abigail Flade.
Market Beef Show
Results of the fair’s Market Beef Show included:
Heifer Maintainer – Champion, Jalyn Warren
Dairy Beef – Champion, Caria Luedtke; Reserve Champion, Adam Crane
Dairy Steer – Champion, Chase Lois
Angus – Champion, Chase Lois; Reserve Champion, Joseph Rossi
Hereford – Champion, Adam Crane; Reserve Champion, Molly Herda
Shorthorn – Champion, Jacob Lois; Reserve Champion, Lucas Sullivan
Simmental – Champion, Preston Jones-Roberts; Reserve Champion, Jacob Lois
Maintainer – Champion, Travis Harpster; Reserve Champion, Brenna Gagliano
English Cross – Champion, Ryan Rossi; Reserve Champion, William Herda
Any Other Breed – Champion, Ryan Rossi; Reserve Champion, William Herda
Crossbred – Champion, Cade Warren; Reserve Champion, Brooklyn Schultz.