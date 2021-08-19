WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair off to an a-maize-ing start

“It was definitely hard in the beginning getting him used to everything and getting him to trust me,” Cade said.

Cade said he wants to thank the Lois family, his parents Jonathon and Heather Warren and his siblings for their support.

The Junior Fair Market Beef Show featured 43 steers across 11 breeds. The champion of each breed takes part in the Grand Champion class. Once the Grand Champion is named, the Reserve Champion from that breed enters the contest for Grand Reserve Champion.

The Reserve Champion crossbred shown by Brooklyn Schultz was named Grand Reserve Champion.

The youth will now prepare to sell their steers at the livestock auction, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Champion steer is traditionally the first to be auctioned.

Glad to show again

The youth involved were happy to be back in the ring after raising animals last year only to learn the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels great,” Chase Lois, 13, who is showing for his second year and had the Champion Angus, said. “I really missed it last year. It’s fun to be showing again. It’s just as good as Christmas.”