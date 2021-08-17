WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair ready to celebrate its centennial, one year later

Among the open class exhibits this year will be entries in special “100th Anniversary” and “Sewn in Tradition” categories. Commemorative events include a Centennial Fireworks Extravaganza Friday night; the return of the Sunday morning Parade on the fairgrounds; the dedication of Centennial Plaza – a new, large seating area for guests; and a historical fact scavenger hunt.

Know before you goThe fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The Midway opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and at noon Friday through Sunday. Wristband ride specials are available during select times daily.

Admission to the fair remains unchanged: $10 for ages 12 and older; $5 for children ages 7-11; $7 for ages 65 and older, and active or retired military. Parking is free. The Friday and Saturday night grandstand entertainment required a separate admission ticket.

Zirbel said face masks are not required.

“We have no restrictions in place,” Zirbel said. “We have been working closely with the Kenosha County Health Department and have submitted a safety plan. We’re lucky in the respect that all of our buildings are open air.”

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added at the ends of each building.

