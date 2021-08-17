WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Fair ready to celebrate its centennial, one year later

WILMOT — The Kenosha County Fair officially kicks off its Centennial Celebration Wednesday — one year later than planned. But “Sewn in Tradition,” the 2021 fair theme, was already on display Tuesday as 4-H youth began arriving with their animals and other projects.
“We are very excited to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair,” Denise Zirbel, fair manager, said. “So many volunteers were involved in creating this event and we can’t wait to open the gates for 2021.”
Zirbel said the lineup includes five days of homespun, old-fashioned fun, live shows, classic fair foods, grandstand entertainment and Midway rides.
The fairgrounds, on Highway W in Wilmot, began coming to life at 10 a.m. Tuesday when families arrived with their pigs. George Holst, 77, volunteered to help youngsters like Sully Schultze, 6, get their pigs into their pens.
“This is my first year,” Sully said, excitedly. “I played with them when they were little. This summer, I walked them in the barn and outside.”
By noon Tuesday, 4-H youth were already having their rocketry, photography and produce projects judged.
“I love the composition on this,” photography judge Barbara Berner said of the flower photograph exhibited by Mary Catherine Slagle, 16, a member of the Salem Pioneers 4-H club.
Among the open class exhibits this year will be entries in special “100th Anniversary” and “Sewn in Tradition” categories. Commemorative events include a Centennial Fireworks Extravaganza Friday night; the return of the Sunday morning Parade on the fairgrounds; the dedication of Centennial Plaza – a new, large seating area for guests; and a historical fact scavenger hunt.
Know before you goThe fairgrounds are open from 8 a.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. The Midway opens at 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and at noon Friday through Sunday. Wristband ride specials are available during select times daily.
Admission to the fair remains unchanged: $10 for ages 12 and older; $5 for children ages 7-11; $7 for ages 65 and older, and active or retired military. Parking is free. The Friday and Saturday night grandstand entertainment required a separate admission ticket.
Zirbel said face masks are not required.
“We have no restrictions in place,” Zirbel said. “We have been working closely with the Kenosha County Health Department and have submitted a safety plan. We’re lucky in the respect that all of our buildings are open air.”
Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added at the ends of each building.
The early beginnings While it is being billed as the “Centennial Celebration,” it won’t be the 100th fair. In addition to the fair being cancelled last year, there was also no Kenosha County Fair during World War II, for example.
It is the anniversary of the first fair, held Oct. 15, 1920. Activities included a baby show, athletic events, a dance, school exhibits and a parade.
The fair also wasn’t always located in Wilmot. In 1930, for example, the fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha and from 1931-1933 it was held at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
It returned to Wilmot through 1941.
The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established on April 8, 1947 and the land was purchased in Wilmot for a permanent location. The initial racetrack was purchased in 1949.
Through the decadesThe 1950s saw the opening of the racetrack, the Fair Office, 5 cattle barns, the Commercial Building, the Education Building and a food stand operated by the Wilmot Fire Department. Also, in 1954, the Dairy Queen contest, now the Fairest of the Fair contest, began as a means to promote dairy products.
The 1960s saw the opening of the poultry building and the sheep barn, and the first Antique Machinery Exhibit.
In the 1970s, a new racetrack was constructed, the Wilmot American Legion Post built a beer stand, the large Junior Fair exhibit building was constructed and the first five-day fair was held in 1974.
In the 1980s, the Show & Sale arena and rabbit barn were constructed and the combine demolition derby was added.
The 1990s started off with five inches of rain falling over the course of the five-day event, and saw the razing and reconstruction of the swine barn ahead of the 75th Anniversary.
During this decade, the Creekside Stage and The Barrel Room were introduced and a new, main entrance was built.
On Tap This Year
The full slate of fair grandstand entertainment includes: Truck and Tractor Pulls with Combine Demolition Derbies on Wednesday and Thursday; Dirt Track Racing and a Monster Truck Demonstration on Friday; Bumper-to-Bumper Outlaw Sprint series racing on Saturday; and the International Demolition Derby on Sunday.
Creekside Stage entertainment includes: WIIL rocking the stage on Wednesday night; Cherry Pie on Thursday night; State Line Drive Friday night; Bella Cain on Saturday night; and a double feature of the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62 on Sunday.
Family Entertainment, with performances daily, includes five shows this year: Nick’s Kid Show; The Barnyard Adventure; Circus Shane; Pig & Duck Races; and The Milwaukee Flyers. In addition, a chainsaw carver and the strolling acts of The Real Beal’s One-Man Band and the ROBOCARS will be on the grounds.
For more information, go online to: www.kenoshacofair.com.