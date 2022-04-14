WATCH NOW: Kenosha County hand ballot recount underway in three County Board races

Recounts are underway in three Kenosha County Board supervisor districts that were extremely close on Election Night.

A small group of onlookers watched Thursday as the hand recount of ballots progressed at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. The recounts are being done in county races where the winners were determined by less than 10 votes.

Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin said she opted to use a hand recount to verify the vote totals as there could be errors a machine count would not pick up on.

“When the results are so close, this helps to solidify that it was accurate,” Bachochin said.

For example, if a voter marks too far outside a bubble, their intention may still be clear to the eye. But, a machine might miss it. Or, if a voter is overzealous and fills in a bubble and also writes-in their desired candidate, the ballot is not counted by the machine, but can be deemed valid by a ballot inspector.

The day started with the recount of ballots in Kenosha County’s District 11 race at 9 a.m, to be followed by the recount of District 9, to begin no earlier than 1 p.m., and District 8, to begin no earlier than 3 p.m. – the order in which the recount petitions were received.

“The goal is to get it all done before Tuesday so that all of the supervisors who have been elected can be seated and we can move forward,” Bachochin said.

If additional days are necessary, the Board of Canvassers will reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday, as noticed.

Challenges can be issued during the recount. A report of a possible challenge that emerged Thursday — involving on open ballot bag that may not have been “signed-off” on — could not be confirmed by press time.

Tight races

The county races in question were all decided by less than 10 votes.

In District 11, Zach Strock edged Guida Brown in a campaign featuring two first-time candidates, 615 to 608.

In District 8, Alyssa Williams won with 371 votes, just two more than incumbent Zach Rodriguez at 369 votes.

In the District 9 race, incumbent supervisor John O’Day edged challenger Daniel Nyberg by an initial vote of 818 to 809, respectively.

The City of Kenosha recount in the District 12 aldermanic race that took place Tuesday resulted in no change in the results. The process took 2.5 hours. Ruth Dyson remained the winner with 205 votes – three more than challenger Erick Hansen. District 12 takes in part of the south side of the city, sitting largely south of 60th Street and north of 75th Street, and east of 26th Avenue and west of 14th Avenue.

Bachochin said the process involves reconciling the poll books – making sure the voter number matches between the books and that the signature book was signed by the voter. Any anomalies noted by election inspectors on Election Day are also reviewed. Absentee ballots are checked for accuracy and are counted to make sure the number of ballots matches the number of envelops.

Following these checks and balances, the ballots are separated and the votes are tallied.

Results of the county recount were not available at press time Thursday. It appeared based on the progress the process would spill into another day.

Randall recount

Randall School Clerk Natalie Borowski said the Board of Canvassers for the school district will conduct a recount Monday at the request of candidate Meredith Kurtzweil, who trailed candidate Jeffrey Swanson by just one vote on Election Day.

The recount will begin at 3:30 p.m. with ballots cast in the Village of Twin Lakes, followed by the ballots cast in the Town of Randall.

