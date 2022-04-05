WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Health Care Decisions Day program to be held virtually on Friday

It's spring — the season that signals rebirth and renewal — but for a few moments here, we’re focusing on the end of things.
Death isn’t a popular topic for most people to think about, let alone discuss. And that's especially true for younger folks, for whom dying seems far off in the future.
"We are really hoping to shift people's thinking about death and get them to realize that end-of-life planning should be as normal as getting a driver's license," said Helen Sampson. "Especially because of COVID-19 these past few years, people are realizing that anything can happen at any time. COVID really brought that home."
As the quality coordinator with Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, Sampson is one of the organizers of the local program for National Health Care Decisions Day.
This year's program is 10 a.m. Friday and, like the 2021 event, it's virtual.
"We needed time to plan the program," she explained. "And we didn't know what would be going on with COVID, so we decided to stick with a virtual format."
The benefit of being an online event, she added, is "we can capture a whole group of people who wouldn't be able to attend an in-person program. As we move forward, we're looking at having all our programs be available online."
Like previous years, the program will focus on the importance of completing power of attorney for health care forms and will feature community members discussing their own experiences with completing their advance directives.
Focus on youth
Each year, the Kenosha County Care Transitions Coalition, which organizes the local program, comes up with a theme.
"We're focused on youth this time," Sampson said. "If we can get young people to think about this topic, maybe they can have conversations with their parents or grandparents."
One of the panel members is Veronica Chiapete, who works with Sampson as a long-term care specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center.
"I hadn't done any of the paperwork needed for end-of-life decisions, and this spurred me to do it," Chiapete said. "I had actually talked with my dad about this stuff, and I took a 'Death and Dying' class at UW-Parkside, which opened my eyes about this topic."
Filling out power of attorney for health care forms "really makes you think about issues," Chiapete said. As a 24-year-old woman, she had to detail her wishes in case of a life-threatening pregnancy crisis — choosing whether "you want them to save you or the baby. I had never thought about any of that."
The forms also allow people "to add details, like the type of music you want played at the end of you life. I think that's really great," she added.
Other panel members will include Amy Baltes, who is starting medical school; police officer Steven Winter; Kenosha County Communications Manager Joe Potente; and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad.
"We like to have a legislator involved," Sampson said, "because this subject needs to be looked at by lawmakers. We need to have a central place to store all these records for people."
During the virtual program, County Executive Jim Kreuser will read a proclamation about Health Care Decisions Day. Ironically, since he's retiring, this was one of his last official acts.
An important topic
Once you get over the shock of learning you won’t live forever, considering your final moments on Earth isn’t all that terrible, Sampson said.
"Having worked in hospice a long time, I know there's a time limit for all of us," she said.
She adds that it's a good idea "to look at the topic of death but don't dwell on it."
More importantly, having your final wishes written down on paper means your loved ones won’t have to make wrenching choices while you’re lying unconscious in a hospital.
That’s the whole idea behind National Health Care Decisions Day.
“It’s still a hard topic for some people,” Sampson added, “but after dealing with COVID and now with what's going on in Ukraine, the end of life is not so hypothetical.”
Virtual program
What: National Health Care Decisions Day program
When: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday (April 8)
Where: This year's program is online only, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
How to join: The public can log on through a Zoom link on the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center's website at adrc.kenoshacounty.org. No reservations are needed.
Details: The one-hour program features a panel discussion with local community members — college student Amy Baltes, police officer Steven Winter, Kenosha County Communications Manager Joe Potente, ADRC Long-Term Care Specialist Veronica Chiapete and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad — talking about their experiences of completing power of attorney for health care forms.
More information: Call the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.
Isn't this a living will?
A power of attorney for health care is similar to a living will, but not exactly the same.
"A living will is a pretty narrow document," said Helen Sampson of the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Center. "That document is focused on the end of life. We recommend people have a power of attorney for health care because it has a much wider value and purpose."
The power of attorney requires people to name two health care agents "who are willing and able to follow your wishes and will stand up for what you want," she said. "This isn't just at the end of your life, but could be at any point when you cannot make decisions for yourself. You could live with dementia for many years and not be able to make those decisions."
A living will takes effect when a person's death is imminent or he or she is in a persistent vegetative state. The power of attorney comes into play when someone is incapacitated, covering many more situations.
For more information, call the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Center at 262-605-6646.
Having 'the talk'
Suggestions on how to approach your own death (or at least prepare for it):
It can be difficult to start this conversation, so wait for an opening. When your husband grouses, “I’d rather die than sit through another story of how you saved $30 at Piggly Wiggly using coupons,” whip out those forms and start the end-of-life planning.
Make it a party and complete the paperwork while sipping wine. Lots of wine.
Want Beatles tunes played at your memorial service? And everyone dressed in hot pink? Write it down! Have a detailed conversation with your loved ones so they’re not shocked when you’re buried wearing a Joe Burrow jersey.
And remember, death isn’t something that only happens to other people. The old saying about death and taxes being the only sure things in life? Benjamin Franklin was right and, to prove his point, he’s now dead.
Helen Sampson, left, and Veronica Chiapete hold the proclamation about National Health Care Decisions Day at Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center. A free online program is set for 10 a.m. April 8.