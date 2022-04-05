WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Health Care Decisions Day program to be held virtually on Friday

It's spring — the season that signals rebirth and renewal — but for a few moments here, we’re focusing on the end of things.

Death isn’t a popular topic for most people to think about, let alone discuss. And that's especially true for younger folks, for whom dying seems far off in the future.

"We are really hoping to shift people's thinking about death and get them to realize that end-of-life planning should be as normal as getting a driver's license," said Helen Sampson. "Especially because of COVID-19 these past few years, people are realizing that anything can happen at any time. COVID really brought that home."

As the quality coordinator with Kenosha County’s Aging and Disability Resource Center, Sampson is one of the organizers of the local program for National Health Care Decisions Day.

This year's program is 10 a.m. Friday and, like the 2021 event, it's virtual.

"We needed time to plan the program," she explained. "And we didn't know what would be going on with COVID, so we decided to stick with a virtual format."

The benefit of being an online event, she added, is "we can capture a whole group of people who wouldn't be able to attend an in-person program. As we move forward, we're looking at having all our programs be available online."

Like previous years, the program will focus on the importance of completing power of attorney for health care forms and will feature community members discussing their own experiences with completing their advance directives.

Focus on youth

Each year, the Kenosha County Care Transitions Coalition, which organizes the local program, comes up with a theme.

"We're focused on youth this time," Sampson said. "If we can get young people to think about this topic, maybe they can have conversations with their parents or grandparents."

One of the panel members is Veronica Chiapete, who works with Sampson as a long-term care specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center.

"I hadn't done any of the paperwork needed for end-of-life decisions, and this spurred me to do it," Chiapete said. "I had actually talked with my dad about this stuff, and I took a 'Death and Dying' class at UW-Parkside, which opened my eyes about this topic."

Filling out power of attorney for health care forms "really makes you think about issues," Chiapete said. As a 24-year-old woman, she had to detail her wishes in case of a life-threatening pregnancy crisis — choosing whether "you want them to save you or the baby. I had never thought about any of that."

The forms also allow people "to add details, like the type of music you want played at the end of you life. I think that's really great," she added.

Other panel members will include Amy Baltes, who is starting medical school; police officer Steven Winter; Kenosha County Communications Manager Joe Potente; and state Rep. Tod Ohnstad.

"We like to have a legislator involved," Sampson said, "because this subject needs to be looked at by lawmakers. We need to have a central place to store all these records for people."

During the virtual program, County Executive Jim Kreuser will read a proclamation about Health Care Decisions Day. Ironically, since he's retiring, this was one of his last official acts.

An important topic

Once you get over the shock of learning you won’t live forever, considering your final moments on Earth isn’t all that terrible, Sampson said.

"Having worked in hospice a long time, I know there's a time limit for all of us," she said.

She adds that it's a good idea "to look at the topic of death but don't dwell on it."

More importantly, having your final wishes written down on paper means your loved ones won’t have to make wrenching choices while you’re lying unconscious in a hospital.

That’s the whole idea behind National Health Care Decisions Day.

“It’s still a hard topic for some people,” Sampson added, “but after dealing with COVID and now with what's going on in Ukraine, the end of life is not so hypothetical.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.