WATCH NOW: Kenosha County HOG riders take part in memorial ride, bike blessing on Saturday

Keith Ulicki gives instructions before the ride during Uke’s annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride and bike blessing on Saturday.
The Rev. Ralph “Doc” Scherer, pastor of Armed and Dangerous Biker Ministries, blesses motorcycles and their riders during Uke’s annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride and bike blessing at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., on Saturday.
Heidi Piccolo and her husband Michael listen as the Rev. Ralph “Doc” Scherer says a prayer during Uke’s annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride and bike blessing.
Motorcycles line up during Uke's annual Frank "Uke" Ulicki's Memorial Ride and bike blessing at Uke's Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Riders make their way out of the parking lot during Uke's annual Frank "Uke" Ulicki's Memorial Ride and bike blessing at Uke's Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Keith Ulicki leads a pack of riders during Uke's annual Frank "Uke" Ulicki's Memorial Ride and bike blessing at Uke's Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., on Saturday, May 7, 2022.
The roar of Harley-Davidson’s filled the air Saturday morning as riders with the Kenosha County HOG chapter gathered for a special ride.
Riders received a bike blessing and then took part in the annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride. They met at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., in Kenosha, for the ride. The event also featured a pancake breakfast, a door prize and lunch.
