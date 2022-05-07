 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Kenosha County HOG riders take part in memorial ride, bike blessing on Saturday

  • Updated
  • Comments

The roar of Harley-Davidson’s filled the air Saturday morning as riders with the Kenosha County HOG chapter gathered for a special ride.

Riders received a bike blessing and then took part in the annual Frank “Uke” Ulicki’s Memorial Ride. They met at Uke’s Harley-Davidson, 5995 120th Ave., in Kenosha, for the ride. The event also featured a pancake breakfast, a door prize and lunch.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert