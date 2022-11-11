The men and women who served in the nation’s armed forces were honored throughout Kenosha County during Veterans Day ceremonies Friday.

In Downtown Kenosha, the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., where Navy Club Ship 40 held its annual celebration, was packed late Friday morning.

Heath Ryan, the club’s senior executive, led a presentation that outlined the service and sacrifices of veterans over the years. This, he noted, includes some 16 million Americans who fought in World War II, 2 million in the Korean War, and 7 million in the Vietnam Conflict.

“We are gathered here today to give honor and thanks to those man and women who have given their lives in service to our country so that we can be free,” Ryan said. “We also honor and thank those men and women who have fought for our freedom in conflicts of the past, and who are still fighting in various theaters around the world today.”

Ryan cited a quote from former President Harry S. Truman: “Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude.”

Library Park

At Library Park, 711 59th Place, Kenosha Area Vietnam Veterans hosted its Veterans Day Celebration at noon.

The event included a rifle salute, a performance of taps and a moment of silence. The names of the Kenoshans who died or went missing in Vietnam were read aloud.

Honor Guard Capt. Tim Green said Vietnam veterans “will never forget” their sacrifices.

American Legion Post 21

At American Legion Post 21, 504 85th St., veterans and military family members talked, shared stories and enjoyed each other’s company. On a side table, photos dating back decades showed off the Post’s long history in Kenosha.

It’s a legacy current Post Commander Matt Christiansen, who recently took over in June, said they planned to continue, including the longstanding Veteran’s Day ceremony.

“This is a tradition for more than 80 years, it’s important to keep this alive for all the brothers and sisters who have served,” Christensen said. “It’s a nice way to honor them.”

Poppy flowers were placed on model graves for the Flanders Field Ceremony, honoring the soldiers killed in World War I, and at 11 a.m., the honor guard fired a rifle salute and played taps, commemorating the signing of the armistice that ended that war.

Legion Auxiliary Secretary Amy Visintainer said the event has stayed largely the same throughout her time with the Post.

“It’s to make sure we never forget,” Visintainer said. “You hear that all over, but it rings true.”

Post officials and local politicians spoke to the gathered veterans, talking about the sacrifices service members have made for their country and the difficulties veterans face when they return, including increased suicide rates, homelessness and health problems.

Donald Diehl, vice commander of the post, encouraged members and other veterans to reach out when they struggle.

“Veterans value courage, and it takes courage to ask for help,” Diehl said.

VFW Post 1865

The VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave., also held a Flanders Field Ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 1 p.m. Junior Vice Commander Rob Roberts said that they typically retire several thousand flags each year.

“Flag retirement is a sober, somber event,” Roberts said.

Roberts, a veteran himself with many family members in the service, talked about the importance of Veterans Day and groups like the VFW in general. While waiting for the ceremony to begin, a fellow veteran walked in and Roberts quickly greeted him and offered food.

“When you come to a VFW, that’s the kind of thing that happens,” Roberts said. “We’re different years, different branches, but we carry the same legacy. We signed the same check.”

During his speech to the gathered veterans and local officials, he discussed the history of Veterans Day and the namesake of the VFW Post 1865, Corp. Arthur C Junker, as well as Corp. William Ball. They were the first and last Kensohans killed in World War I respectively, with Ball dying two days after the official armistice on Nov. 11.

Afterward, he and fellow Post member Roy Beals unfurled the first flag that would be retired, brought it outside and placed it in the fire, stripes first.

Wilmot Union High School

Students and staff of Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave., hosted the school’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast & Observance at Friday morning.

Hundreds turned out for the event that included a processional of veterans, a performance of the National Anthem by the school choir, a video on the history of Veterans Day and the posting of the colors of the United States Marine Corps.

Principal Rob Kreil offered the opening remarks.

“Our entire Wilmot community is honored to recognize our veterans and respect their service and dedication to our country,” Kreil said. “In the State of Wisconsin there are approximately 300,000 veterans that have served our great nation. Today, we are honored to have these brave men and women sitting in front of us.”

Kreil called on his students “to show these men and women our appreciation today, tomorrow and every day going forward.”