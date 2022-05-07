WATCH NOW: Kenosha County household hazardous waste collection and diaper drive draw over 800 vehicles

BRISTOL — Kenosha County residents turned out Saturday to get rid of their household hazardous waste, and to help out Kenosha County foster families, at the County Center in Bristol.

The county annual spring hazardous waste collection began at 8 a.m., although cars were lined up hours earlier, and ran until 1 p.m. By 9:30 a.m., the line of cars down the highway was gone. Jim Kupfer, chief financial officer of Kenosha County Public Works, expected a steady flow of residents throughout the event.

Kupfer said the drop-off was a convenient way for residents to safely and responsibly get rid of waste.

“This saves the county Highway Department people from having to get stuff out of the ditches,” Kupfer said.

County Executive Samantha Kerkman helped out at the event for the first time, along with her two sons who were tasked with counting cars. She said she hopes to continue helping with the drop-off in the future.

“It’s an important event; we just had Earth Day and Arbor Day after all,” Kerkman said. “It’s a benefit to the environment and the community.”

Last year’s drop-off had more than 800 cars according to Kupfer. By 12;15 p.m., Kerkman said they had exceeded last year’s total.

Waste items ranged from household cleaners to fluorescent bulbs. E-waste items, like computers, printers and TVs, were also accepted, as was refrigerant waste like water coolers, refrigerators and microwaves.

Diaper drive for foster families

Also at the center was a new diaper drive hosted by 1Hope, which provides mentoring and foster family support for Kenosha families, in partnership with Waste Management.

Terri Thillens, a foster family support network manager with 1Hope, said they were looking forward to building more partnerships in the community in the future.

“The more people we can partner with, the more we can help families,” Thillens said. “We appreciate the partnership, and look forward to doing it again in the future.”

Michael Buxbaum, district manager with Waste Management, said they began partnering with 1Hope in February. Buxbaum knew the upcoming waste drop-off typically drew in more than 800 people, and the idea for the diaper drive grew form there.

“Why not take the opportunity to get ahold of people?” Buxbaum said. “This is our first year, but we’re hoping to pick up speed in the future.”

Kellie Romanowski, another foster family support network manager, said that, while they didn’t have any specific goals for the drive’s first year, she did hope to beat Growing with Bristol, which also held a diaper drive, in a bit of friendly competition.

“The biggest thing for 1Hope is being able to provide support for families and their diaper needs,” Romanowski said. “Diapers are very expensive.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.