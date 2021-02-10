 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County launches COVID-19 vaccine call center
WATCH NOW: Kenosha County launches COVID-19 vaccine call center

A COVID-19 vaccine call center is now available for people who do not have access to schedule vaccination appointments online, the Kenosha County Division of Health has announced.

Those unable to access the links to providers on the county’s COVID-19 Response Hub website may call 262-605-6799 to speak with someone who will walk them through the appointment process if they are currently eligible, said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit.

“This is a service that we are excited to be able to offer,” Freiheit said. “We know that there are many people who do not have access or are not comfortable with using the internet. Adding a telephone option will help to make the vaccine accessible to more of our population.”

