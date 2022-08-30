WATCH NOW: Kenosha County losing 911 dispatchers to agencies with better pay, other employers

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES Kristin Hensley, communications manager, explains some of her job at Kenosha Joint Services.

For hundreds of local police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers in Kenosha County, 911 dispatchers are the critical link between them and the public they serve.

Employed by the city-county Joint Services, a merger that has been in effect since 1982, dispatchers are also in short supply.

Currently, Joint Services, which handles public safety 911 calls for the city police and fire departments, along with the county sheriff’s department, and other municipal fire departments, has eight 911 dispatcher vacancies.

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES A lighting system at Kenosha Joint Services indicates when a dispatcher is listening, talking, and on which type of device.

Staffing losses

Staffing losses, have come as a result of a combination of retirements and resignations, according to Director Josh Nielsen, who was appointed in February to oversee the agency which has an annual operating budget of just over $10 million. Nielsen was previously assistant director under Thomas Genthner, who retired.

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES Nikki Beranis shows a work station where dispatchers work and train at Kenosha Joint Services.

“Our full staff in the Communications Center is 40 people total. And, that includes management, supervisors and then, dispatchers,” said Nielsen in an interview earlier this month. “If we’re at that level, we would be doing really well.”

Because of the shortages, staff in the call center have been working overtime with some members working 12-hour day double shifts. Nielsen and his staff have also looked to recent retirees to help fill the voids and assist with training newer members.

Historically, dispatch centers nationwide have a turnover rate of about 19% to 20%, but the “great resignation” in the aftermath of the pandemic has pushed those rates higher, he said.

“And, that’s where our turnover rates are. It’s gone up and down over the years, but these last several years have been some of the most difficult,” said Nielsen.

Multiple factors

Joint Services has lost its dispatchers to a number of factors, including finding work in public safety communications centers in surrounding communities that have offered competitive, if not better pay. Some also find the job is not for them and have found work elsewhere altogether with similar pay.

At the end of July, the Communications Center lost another dispatcher to Gurnee Police Department.

“We’ve lost several employees to them over the years. They make significantly more money than what we’re paying,” he told the committee. “So that’s been an issue.

“The overtime puts pressure on them. It’s a 24/7 job. It’s working weekends, holidays, all that kind of thing and folks right now are able to go find jobs making more money … and it’s just a struggle to retain employees,” he added.

Work-life balance

For many, it’s also about being able to balance their personal lives with a demanding job, according to Kenosha County Board Supervisor Monica Yuhas, who is also the chair of the Joint Services Board.

“We have dispatchers who are working 16-hour shifts. It’s not about the overtime anymore. It’s about their mental health and the ability to spend some time at home with their families,” Yuhas told the board’s Executive Committee at the July 27 meeting. “During this next budget cycle, we’re going to have to find some creative ways to pay our dispatchers more than what we’re doing now.”

According to an internal compensation schedule and pay rate analysis of 15 comparable agencies in Wisconsin and northern Illinois, the starting pay for a Kenosha 911 dispatcher is just under $22.25 an hour, with only three other agencies earning lower hourly wages. At the of top the nine-step scale, or after a nine-year period, the highest hourly wage a Kenosha dispatcher can earn is $28.18.

Dispatchers in 11 other agencies earn greater wage than those in Kenosha, according to the analysis. Walworth County, which is just to the west of Kenosha County, has a starting hourly wage of $22.99 with dispatchers earning up to $30.65 per hour. Three other agencies closest to Kenosha County also pay the highest hourly wages. In Racine County, dispatchers earn $28.08 an hour to start and $37.72 per hour at the top of scale. The starting and ending hourly wage in Lake County, Ill., is $29.26 and $40.54, respectively. At the top paying agency, Gurnee (Ill.) Police Department, a dispatcher’s wage starts at $30.32 an hour and $42.49 at the top of scale, according to the analysis.

Lower wages

On top the lower wages are the combination of factors that have led the agency’s dispatchers seek work elsewhere.

“It’s the stressors, it’s the schedules. And then you had the civil unrest (in 2020) and the pandemic, and so the folks here never got a reprieve from any of it,” he said. “They were here working during all that. They were working throughout the entire COVID process.”

Nikki Beranis, the Joint Services communications manager added: “There was no working from home for this.”

“And all of that just compounded the normal stress that you have doing that job,” Nielsen added.

Joint Services’ Communications Center is the single public safety answering point for nine agencies in Kenosha County, according to Nielsen.

Annually, more than 320,000 calls are processed through the center, including 65,000 911 emergency calls from the public. Dispatchers also answer non-emergency lines for the city and county public safety agencies. They are the local dispatch unit for the Wisconsin Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

In addition, they operate multiple telecommunication systems at once, performing tasks simultaneously with enhanced and wireless 911, “Text to 9-1-1” and mapping through computer aided dispatch. They provide pre-arrival instructions, such as, CPR, emergency medical dispatch, radio systems and automatic vehicle location, among others.

Searching for solutions

It’s what Yuhas wants the County Board to do, as well, as Joint Services staff and elected officials seek ways in which Kenosha can remain competitive with other employers.

While Racine, for example put its American Rescue Plan Act money toward raising dispatcher wages, Nielsen is conscientious that the federal funding will not last. Monies under the pandemic relief bill must be spent by 2024.

Some Executive Committee members suggested putting federal funds toward bonuses along with studying potential pay increases and how they might be funded in the 2023 budget. Nielsen said he’d like to move the needle to where the starting pay through top of scale pay can be raised to approach median salaries, or about $25 and $30 an hour, respectively. Looking to the future, still others, wondered whether the jobs could expand out to the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50, which has an emergency back up center, or eventually become work-from-home, remote occupations.

For the first time, the call center has looked to its retirees to help temporarily fill in the gaps, including training a new generation of dispatchers, according to Beranis. Currently five dispatchers are undergoing the nine-month training process, but are not part of the eight Joint Services still needs to hire, she said.

Yuhas said the county needs find a way to attract and retain dispatchers, who called them “our first line in public safety.”

“They deal with the residents. They also deal with law enforcement,” she said. “They’re the eyes and ears of our law enforcement who are on the roads and we need to ensure that we have 911 dispatchers who are not overworked and underpaid.”