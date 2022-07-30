WATCH NOW: Kenosha County mobile health unit returns, combats drug overdoses

With county drug overdoses more than doubling last year compared to 2019 and rates expected to continue to rise, a mobile behavioral health resource unit “Human Services on the Go” is actively reaching out to underserved neighborhoods and communities.

On Friday, the unit was at the Alliance Women’s Clinic, 6105 22nd Ave., providing Narcan training and various information and resources on mental health, substance abuse and more. The unit was started last year, during the pandemic, when overdoses began to spike.

In 2019, Kenosha County had 16 fentanyl overdose deaths, an increase from past years. By 2021, that total had risen to 40.

Kari Foss, behavioral health manager with Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services, said 2022 could be just as bad, if not worse.

“There’s fentanyl in every street drug out there right now,” Foss told one resident. “I want to train as many people as possible.”

Evan Gorr, with the Kenosha County Health Department, said the mobile approach meant taking the data and finding where such resources and services are needed most.

“Our overdose deaths have risen, especially since COVID,” Gorr said. “We go where it’s needed the most and have that face-to-face interaction that’s so important.”

That face-to-face interaction can also help educate the public in ways online resources cannot, such as when one resident expressed worries about being caught with Narcan, as he has a criminal history with drugs and would get into trouble. Foss explained that Narcan was legal, non-addictive and not considered drug paraphernalia.

Free gun locks

In addition to free doses of Narcan, the unit was also handing out free gun locks, donated by the Kenosha Police Department. Foss said it was just another way to help the community.

“If we’re out here trying to keep people safe, we should provide whatever we can,” Foss said. “Everyone wants to keep their family safe.”

Within 20 minutes of setting up, Foss said they had handed out seven doses of Narcan and eight gun locks.

She said the unit had plenty of plans for the coming weeks and months, including at the ELCA Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and at the Kenosha County Fair in mid-August.

Overdose Unit

Gorr said a Kenosha County Overdose Unit is also in the works, which would be focused on response, treatment and recovery.

For more information on substance use disorder resources, residents can reach out to the Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline, operated by Kenosha Human Development Services, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.