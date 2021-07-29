WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Public Health keeps vigilant eye on water quality at county beaches

The closure was the first this summer, Ochoa said.

“So far, this summer has been really, really good,” he said. “I’ve heard past summers have been actually been pretty bad. But so far, we’ve just had (the) one closure.”

Test results are regularly updated on the KCPH website, and some municipalities and associations also will use signage at the beach to alert the public, Ochoa said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll send an email to all of them, and they’ll get the results with how much E.coli is in the water,” he said. “We tell them whether it’s ‘good,’ ‘caution’ or ‘beach closed’ after we read the test results. Based on that, either they’ll put a caution sign or (say) whether the beach is closed.”

The Racine Health Department handles the testing for the six Lake Michigan beaches, and those results are given to Kenosha County, the website states.

Many factors

The standard level of E.coli used to determine safety is 235 parts per 100 mL of sample. The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach level was 1,046, which led to its closing, while Old Settlers was 411. The results of the Old Settlers retest wouldn’t be known until Thursday, Ochoa said.