WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Public Health keeps vigilant eye on water quality at county beaches

Keeping tabs on the water quality at the Kenosha County beaches is an ongoing process throughout the summer months.
And it can be a painstaking one, depending on the situation.
As we head into August and into the final weeks of the beach season, so far, so good in the majority of cases.
Between 13 and 14 Kenosha County beaches are tested on a regular basis, along with another 21 that are tested monthly, according to Jonathan Ochoa, community and environmental health intern for Kenosha County Public Health.
Which lakes are tested and how often they are depends on the municipality or association, Ochoa said. For example, lakes in the City of Kenosha are regularly tested, while others that are run by associations depend on the arrangement those groups make with KCPH.
On Monday, five beaches in Kenosha — Alford Park, Eichelman Beach, Pennoyer Park, Simmons Island Park and Southport Park — all tested in the “good” range, according to the county website.
Eichelman and Simmons are identified as “medium priority” beaches and are tested three times a week. Alford, Pennoyer, Southport and Prairie Shores are identified as “low priority” and are tested twice weekly.
Just one beach in the data checked Tuesday, the Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach, was closed because of elevated E.coli levels, while another, Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake, was retested Wednesday.
The closure was the first this summer, Ochoa said.
“So far, this summer has been really, really good,” he said. “I’ve heard past summers have been actually been pretty bad. But so far, we’ve just had (the) one closure.”
Test results are regularly updated on the KCPH website, and some municipalities and associations also will use signage at the beach to alert the public, Ochoa said.
“We’ll send an email to all of them, and they’ll get the results with how much E.coli is in the water,” he said. “We tell them whether it’s ‘good,’ ‘caution’ or ‘beach closed’ after we read the test results. Based on that, either they’ll put a caution sign or (say) whether the beach is closed.”
The Racine Health Department handles the testing for the six Lake Michigan beaches, and those results are given to Kenosha County, the website states.
Many factors
The standard level of E.coli used to determine safety is 235 parts per 100 mL of sample. The Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach level was 1,046, which led to its closing, while Old Settlers was 411. The results of the Old Settlers retest wouldn’t be known until Thursday, Ochoa said.
There are many factors that go into what makes the water quality safe or unsafe, he said, including, but not limited to, heavy rainfall, sewage runoff, boats that aren’t disposing of their waste appropriately and even geese in the area.
“The reason that we test for E.coli is because it’s a good indicator organism,” Ochoa said. “If we find E.coli, we’re going to assume there’s other nasty bacteria in there, too. E.coli is usually found in fecal matter, so the way that can get into the water is after maybe a rainstorm.
“There’s runoff that goes into the beaches or there’s sewer waters that are flooding the areas, and that gets into the water, so then we’ll find E.coli in there. That’s indicative of other potentially harmful microbes.”
Ochoa, who is a native of Waukegan, Ill., and will graduate this fall from UW-Parkside with a major in biological sciences and a minor in psychology, along with a neuroscience certificate, said the testing process itself is quite simple.
He literally walks into knee deep water, fills a 100 mL sterile cup and then waits for the results, which come 18 hours later.
“I make sure that it’s sealed nice and tight, and we’ll do that for every beach,” Ochoa said. “It’s pretty simple, and then we’ll come back to the lab.”
Nutrients are added to the water, which allow E.coli to grow and metabolize. The sample is then incubated overnight and read in the morning with an ultraviolet light. Samples are finished by 2 p.m. so they can be read first thing in the morning to help determine if any beaches have to be closed that day.
“That tells us how much E.coli is in the water, so we’ll look at a table and it says it right there,” Ochoa said.