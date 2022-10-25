Kenosha County’s rapid recovery from the pandemic downturn has led to a surge of new people moving in for jobs, but also has created a housing crunch.

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders met with state and federal officials and reviewed that data during a roundtable discussion on the economy at Gateway Technical College Tuesday afternoon.

Two representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Secretary Peter Barca and Chief Economist John Koskinen, as well as the U.S. Small Business Region 5 Administrator Geri Aglipay spoke to a group of roughly two dozen local business and political leaders.

Topics ranged from housing shortages to unemployment. They discussed where the economy stood after the pandemic and growing fears of a recession.

Barca and Koskinen emphasized the various ways that Wisconsin’s economy had “bounced back” since the pandemic downturn.

Today, unemployment is at an all-time low. Kenosha’s entrepreneurship, driven largely by small businesses, has grown exponentially; and Wisconsin’s population has continued to grow as people move in from across the country, most notably California.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said her main takeaway from the meeting was the county’s current housing shortage, pointing out the rate of new housing needs to increase to match the growing need.

“We’re heading in the right direction,” Kerkman said. “Having discussions help us plan appropriately.”

Chamber President Dave Strash said the presentation showed Kenosha is on the rise, based on the data.

“Kenosha is perfectly located between Chicago and Milwaukee on a beautiful Great Lake,” Strash said. “It’s showing itself in all the positive facts and figures.”

Even the workforce and housing shortages had silver linings, Strash said. The former is drawing people to the area, and the latter is proof that people were looking to stay in Kenosha.

“Our problems are good problems,” Strash said. “They’re moving here because we have jobs that are available; they just need someplace to live,” Strash said.

The opportunity to meet with state and federal representatives to discuss the economy and the area’s business prospects was a valuable one, Kerkman said.

“It’s a great in-depth conversation on trends they’re seeing in Kenosha and across Wisconsin,” Kerkman said. “It’s helpful to policy leaders to take this information and use it going forward.”

Strash shared her sentiment, and also emphasized the networking that such meetings provided as well.

“The benefit is those who want to know can find out together,” Stash said. “It helps them know who they can go to for resources.”