WATCH NOW: Kenosha County Sheriff's Department body cameras demonstrated; they're collecting evidence

Instances when the body camera will automatically begin recording include when a deputy opens the door of a squad car, drives within a .2-mile radius of a call, begins running on foot or takes a gun out of its holster.

Both the squad camera and the body cameras will begin recording when the gun lock is released to retrieve the rifle in the squad.

“There are a lot of fail-safes and different triggers in the system to help capture those really important moments so we don’t miss anything,” Forster said.

Each time the recording starts, it also automatically picks up the previous 30 seconds of video. Deputies can also manually start and stop recording using a wristwatch. When recording stops, the video is automatically downloaded as evidence, complete with the case number of the call and classified by call type.

“It’s going to help out officers prove, most of the time, they’ve done exactly what they were supposed to do,” Beth said. “And, once in a while, if they goof up, we’re going to know that too. It’s going to keep everyone a little more honest.”

In the correctional facility, body cameras are in near constant recording mode as they are to be used any time there is potential for inmate contact.