WATCH NOW: Kenosha County unveils new apps showcasing parks, bicycling amenities

Two new web applications showcasing Kenosha County’s park and bike amenities are now available for the public’s use.

Both apps include interactive maps with information about park, trail and bicycle route locations, as well as event listings, news, and more.

“Our goal with these apps was to make it easy for people to learn more about the many recreational opportunities Kenosha County has to offer, all while they’re on the go with their smartphones,” County Executive Jim Kreuser said. “And being springtime, it’s the perfect time to start planning your summer park and trail adventures.”

In addition to the resources mentioned above, the Parks app includes links to the online park pavilion reservation system and a tool that allows people to quickly and easily report any issues that they find in the parks, such as downed trees, trail obstructions and other maintenance needs.

The Bike Kenosha County app also includes information about bicycle safety and the Bicycle Friendly Community Bronze Level status that the county received last year from the League of American Bicyclists.

Introduction of the app dovetails with the 2021 installation of bicycle wayfinding signage throughout the county, said Andy Buehler, director of the Kenosha County Division of Planning and Development.

The signage and the app were developed in partnership with the county’s 11 municipalities, as an outgrowth of the efforts of the Kenosha County Multiuse Trail Committee.

“Many people — residents and visitors, alike — may not be aware of the full extent of our bike trail and route system, and the many destinations that people can safely reach by bicycle,” Buehler said. “The Bike Kenosha County app and signs are an effort to tie all of these things together, to help people navigate safely across the county.”

Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said the Parks app takes much of the information that appears on the website and in the activity guide that is printed each year, and repackages it for easy use on a smartphone.

“This is designed to be a handy tool that you can open up at home or on a trail, to locate where you are or where you might want to go,” Collins said.

Both apps are web-based, which means they do not need to be downloaded from an app store. Smartphone users can bookmark the apps and can add buttons for them on their home screen, following user instructions for their phone.

In addition to smartphones, the apps can also be viewed on a computer or tablet.

The Kenosha County Parks app may be accessed at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/parksapp.

The Bike Kenosha County app is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/bikeapp.

