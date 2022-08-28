WATCH NOW: Kenosha County's Picnic in the Park draws thousands

SOMERS — Thousands descended upon Petrifying Springs Park Saturday evening for Kenosha County’s annual Picnic in the Park event.

“Every parking place is full, so I’m betting several thousand people turned out,” said Kenosha County Parks Director Matt Collins while helping to direct traffic Saturday evening. “We’ve got a steady flow of people coming into the park for the event. That’s a very good thing and it’s a beautiful day. ... This is a celebration of the parks.”

The event, held on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St., included live music, fireworks, kids’ games and food vendors. Originally set for last weekend, it was scheduled due to threats of severe weather. The county’s Parks Department organizes the event.

Western Kenosha County Transit provided shuttle services for visitors to the Biergarten and parking areas. Overflow parking and shuttle services were available at nearby University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

First held from the late-1980s to the early-1990s and revived last year following the COVID-19 pandemic, Picnic in the Park aimed to raise awareness of the county’s parks system.

Collins said Petrifying Springs Park is by far the most popular public space in the county.

“Last year, we had 1.4 million people visit this park,” he said. “It’s about 500 acres when combined with the golf course.”

Tim Wade, owner of Hyde and Cheese food truck, was busy selling grilled cheese sandwiches Saturday evening.

“I love it out here,” he said. “We were actually here for all the special events here this summer. “

Felicia Banks, of Kenosha, attended the event for the first time with her family.

“I think it’s great. There’s a lot to do with the kids and the food so far is great,” she said.

And even though summer is winding down and students are headed back to school, Collins said the fall is also “extremely busy for the parks.”

Upcoming events

The fall season has a number of events scheduled in Kenosha County Parks, including:

Sunday, Sept. 4: Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter Car Show in Petrifying Springs Park. The car show moved from Simmons Island to “Pets” in 2021 “and it was wildly successful,” said Collins. “It’s a beautiful open space, and a lot of classic cars — more than 450 — fit in there.”

Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 8-11: USCA National Sieger Show (German Shepherd Dog Show) in Petrifying Springs Park.

Saturday, Sept. 10: Oktoberfest in Old Settlers Park, Paddock Lake. “This event has been going on for more than a decade,” Collins said of the annual celebration, highlighted by the popular “Dachshund Dash” wiener dog race. “It’s run by a dedicated group of local volunteers, with the proceeds going to fund the building of a permanent band shell at the park.” Construction of that band shell, he said, should begin later this fall.

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18: Petrifying Springs Biergarten Oktoberfest. “This is a huge event,” Collins said, “which draws a big crowd.” As for why these “Oktoberfest” events are happening in September and not October, he explained that the “Oktoberfest” name refers to the seasonal beers and not the month. Also, Wisconsin weather in September is more generally more favorable for outdoor events — and “Septemberfest” just doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Fall Fun Fest at the Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods Park. “This is a traditional event with hay rides, animal demonstrations, children’s crafts and food, Collins said. Though it’s in mid-September “it always seems to be scorching hot that day,” he said, adding that “we planted a lot of trees there, so in about 20 years we’ll have more shade.”

Saturday, Sept. 17: Pike River Cleanup in Petrifying Springs Park.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Fall Wheel Ride. This event starts in Kennedy Park, with bike riders heading to Petrifying Springs Park, where they’ll find refreshments and bike-friendly activities.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Tri-Fox Flex Disc Golf Tournament in Silver Lake Park.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Flannel Fest in Petrifying Springs Park. This event, which was new in 2021, features the Jockey Undie Run and a lumberjack show.