WATCH NOW: Kenosha couple celebrates 50th anniversary with Kenosha Kingfish vow renewal

A lifelong Kenosha couple celebrated their 50th marriage anniversary with a renewal of vows ceremony at historic Simmons Field Saturday evening.

Terri and Kurt Wruck renewed their wedding vows with help from Kenosha Kingfish - and mascot King Elvis. The Wruck's official anniversary is Aug. 12.

"Only 5% of marriages last to 50 years," Terri Wruck said before the ceremony in front of a packed crowd of Kingfish fans. "We are one of them. I guess we're old enough to have survived."

Kurt Wruck said he's excited for the 55 and 60 year milestones.

Terri Wruck credited their faith, family, friends and fun for the milestone.

"There is nothing more fun than celebrating at the Kenosha Kingfish," she added.

Current Kingfish players created a "tunnel" for the happy couple to walk through with their bats when they exited home plate.

After the ceremony the couple held their "first dance" in front of the crowd.

Marz Timms, of Chicago, officiated the ceremony. He's the Kenosha Kingfish emcee.

"I've never been a part of something like this," he said. "This was absolutely amazing. It's always good when you have the (King) Elvis out there. It's a lot of fun!"

Terri Wruck is also the 2022 Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

Wruck — manager of Snap-on Incorporated’s charitable contributions, manager/curator of the Snap-on museum, and a prolific community volunteer — was highlighted earlier this year for her life’s dedication to women’s equality in Kenosha County and her extensive community work.

“Our world is better today than when Susan B. Anthony lived. But our job is not done until all women and all people have parity and equity in leadership roles, elected positions, boardrooms and any chosen profession. None of us do it alone,” she said upon receiving the honor. “So, you have my personal pledge and lifetime commitment that I will continue to stay in the struggle for equality and justice, with you … together making a difference.”

