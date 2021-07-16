WATCH NOW: Kenosha Creative Space hosting July 17 block party

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting what organizers call “a daylong celebration of summer and Kenosha’s local creative talent” on Saturday (July 17).

Creative Space Fest will include live music, art vendors, family activities and more from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the street in front of the Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Admission is free; however, a $10-per-person donation would be appreciated, said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola. The event is a fundraiser to support the programming and operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

“This is a block party with two purposes,” Loyola said. “The first is to showcase some of the great artistic and musical talent in our community. The second is to help support our continuing mission to provide a place for creatives in our community to hone their skills, to build their businesses and to share their works with all of us”

The music lineup on the Main Stage is:

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Salamander

2 to 3 p.m.: Vertigo

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Toke Magic

5 to 6 p.m.: Lunde

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Spirit Shakers