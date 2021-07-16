 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Creative Space hosting July 17 block party
Downtown event today

Rooftop concert2

Members of the band Lunde are seen performing on the roof of Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St., in March, with the building’s colorful mural acting as a stage. On July 17, an all-day block party takes place at the Downtown venue.

 Liz Snyder

A colorful mural was painted on the wall of Kenosha Creative Space in 2020. Saturday (July 17), an all-day block party takes place at the Downtown venue.

Kenosha Creative Space is hosting what organizers call “a daylong celebration of summer and Kenosha’s local creative talent” on Saturday (July 17).

Creative Space Fest will include live music, art vendors, family activities and more from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on the street in front of the Creative Space, 624 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Admission is free; however, a $10-per-person donation would be appreciated, said Kenosha Creative Space Executive Director Francisco Loyola. The event is a fundraiser to support the programming and operations of the nonprofit Kenosha Creative Space.

“This is a block party with two purposes,” Loyola said. “The first is to showcase some of the great artistic and musical talent in our community. The second is to help support our continuing mission to provide a place for creatives in our community to hone their skills, to build their businesses and to share their works with all of us”

The music lineup on the Main Stage is:

1 to 1:30 p.m.: Salamander

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
2 to 3 p.m.: Vertigo

3:30 to 4:30 p.m.: Toke Magic

5 to 6 p.m.: Lunde

6:30 to 8 p.m.: Spirit Shakers

8:30 to 10 p.m.: Indigo Canyon

An acoustic stage will feature Miss B Haven from 3 to 3:30 and 4:30 to 5 p.m., and Billy Famer from 6 to 6:30 and 8 to 8:30.

Art vendors will include Hot Mess Studios, Leah Jurgens, Nothing’s Wrong Here Studio, Dyes for Your Eyes, Lunar Garden Glass, Lissa Bujniewicz, Kelly Witte, Jill Zgorzelski, Hoop Star/Bakes Unicorn, Aaron Clutter and Jake’s Pen Art.

Family activities, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., will include painting, lawn games, face painting, tie dying, art demonstrations and more.

Kenosha Creative Space is a nonprofit organization “committed to creating economic opportunities for local artists, musicians, creatives, entrepreneurs and local partner organizations.” For more details, go to www.kenoshacreativespace.com or search for “Kenosha Creative Space” on Facebook.

