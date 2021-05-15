WATCH NOW: Kenosha Daughters of the American Revolution mark 125th anniversary

Another member, Jacqueline O’Connell, shared a collection of medals and honorary pins given to the Kenosha DAR from the estate of Marilynn Baxter, a 50-year chapter member, who died in 2018. "She was a member extraordinaire," Moscicki said.

For most, DAR membership is a family affair. Once a patriot has been verified through a extensive process of documentation, it is not unusual for several living female family members to join the DAR.

Moscicki and her sister Barbara West became members of the Kenosha DAR after a cousin of their mother’s traced their lineage to a man named Asa Wheeler who fought on Concord Bridge. Since the discovery, Sharon’s daughter and granddaughter have also become DAR members.

Barton said she is the first one in her family to have searched for a Revolutionary War patriot. After finding their ancestor, two of her sisters and some cousins also joined DAR chapters.

Barton says she appreciated the help with tracing her patriot from both the local chapter and National Society of the DAR.

“I saw an ad in the paper announcing a DAR event at the Civil War museum and just showed up. I didn’t know my patriot yet but women there saw my family tree and worked with me.” Her journey took her to DAR headquarters where they help her find her link.