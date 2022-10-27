Local faith leaders, activists, law enforcement officers and politicians gathered in Kenosha Thursday to decry hate speech, antisemitism and racism.

Attendees gathered at Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., for a rally organized by Leaders of Kenosha in response to recent incidents involving flyers and pamphlets.

"Attacks on any individual or group in our community due to their race, religion, sexual orientation or gender will not be tolerated in our community," said LOK Executive Director Tanya McLean. "This type of hate, darkness, divisiveness and racist activity only unifies us across all of our differences and strengthens our resolve of hope, courage, tolerance and love."

On Saturday, Anthony Davis, president of Kenosha and Racine's branch of the NAACP, said his wife found a dead bird was on top of a U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson campaign pamphlet on their Pleasant Prairie property.

In a Facebook, Davis said his wife found the bird and flyer, which featured an attack on Johnson’s opponent Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is Black, on their front porch when checking on a delivery, and questioned if the bird had been purposefully placed when the door hanger-type pamphlet was delivered.

"I was upset, I was in disbelief in how it upset my wife," Davis said. "You can campaign however you want to. You can put signs up, I don't have any problem with that. But when you come to my home -- the way that looked (was terrible). I've seen birds that have died but never on a campaign flyer on a porch. I called the police department in Pleasant Prairie and they came out. We had a conversation. We talked to my neighbors. That's where we are right now.

"There should be respect in everybody's campaign, whether it's Democratic, Republican or Independent. We're in a volatile season right now, and I understand that, but be respectful. That's the only thing I ask," Davis said.

Under investigation

Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating the incident but so far have few leads. Davis said he has installed a camera system, both for his family’s safety and to potentially catch any potential future incidents.

Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana attended Thursday's event.

"It was an unfortunate incident that occurred on Saturday, it was a rare incident for the Village of Pleasant Prairie," Smetana said. "We know that around these election times there's a lot of emotion and passion involved; there's supposed to be. But we need to remain civil, as Mr. Davis mentioned before, and respect each other's political views.

"I would imagine there's a difference of political opinion with the people up here standing behind me. We can all find that and set that aside and have a common discussion about respect for each other's property and respect for each other's opinions," Smetana said.

Anti-Semitic flyers

Those attending Thursday's event pointed to anti-Semitic flyers that have been placed throughout Kenosha neighborhoods for months. In August, Kenosha Police issued $4,301 in citations to a 56-year-old Kenosha man accused of spreading hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers across the city.

Throughout the year, such flyers that spread falsehoods about Jews were placed in bags of rice.

Rabbi Dena Feingold, who leads the Beth Hillel Temple in Downtown Kenosha andis co-president of Congregations United to Serve Humanity, said the racist incidents must be called out.

"CUSH stands with its partners this morning in unity and strength as we decry all forms of bias, discrimination and hate," Feingold said. "We emphatically state that this community will not be cowered by hate-filled messages, whether anti-Black or anti-Semitic."

Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen, also in attendance, said city libraries have also been receiving mailings from white nationalist organizations.

"Most recently, firehouses and libraries have been receiving mailings from white pride organizations. While this isn't illegal, it isn't necessarily wanted. You can save your postage. We're going to continue investigating that which we can investigate and enforcing that which we can enforce," Larsen said. "In the last couple of years we've been working hard on building community relations. Instability does nothing to advance this."

Also in attendance Thursday were Ald. Anthony Kennedy; state Reps. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha; Adelene Greene, a founding member of the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism; the Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran; and members of Congregations United to Serve Humanity.