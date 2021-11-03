 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department battles garage fire on 75th Street
View Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department battles garage fire on 75th Street

{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to a garage fire at about 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2021, at 2314 75th St.

Kenosha Fire Department personnel responded to a garage fire just before 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at 2314 75th St. The detached garage appeared to be a total loss. A department spokesman at the scene said there were no injuries, as the blaze was contained to the garage. A cause remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert