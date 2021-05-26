WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department honors firefighter who died last month with ceremony at Fire Station No. 1

A firefighter salutes as he walks past the stage during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday. Wenger, a 14-year veteran of the Kenosha Fire Department, died on April 28. More photos from the service are on Page A4.
Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police Department, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran John Hall, second from left, present the flag to Samuel Wenger’s family during a memorial service at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday. Wenger, a 14-year veteran of the Kenosha Fire Department, died on April 28.
FAR LEFT: Retired firefighter John Peterson holds a program. Sam Wenger, a 14-year veteran of the Kenosha Fire Department, died on April 28. TOP MIDDLE: Ricardo Lebron, Local 414 President, gives an anecdote. ABOVE: Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson gives a eulogy. LEFT: The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association plays “Amazing Grace.”
Ricardo Lebron, Local 414 President, gives an anecdote.
Kenosha Fire Department Lt. Matthew Mitacek presents Samuel Wenger's family with the IAFF Line of Duty Medallion during a memorial service at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson gives a eulogy.
A large U.S. flag was held by two ladder trucks in front of Station No. 1 during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger on Wednesday.
A large U.S. flag was held by two ladder trucks in front of Station No. 1 during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger on Wednesday.
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association plays “Amazing Grace.”
A memorial service for Samuel Wenger was held at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
The color guard posts the flags during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
The Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association plays “Amazing Grace” during a memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
Firefighter Patrick Wilbert carries Samuel Wenger’s ashes during a memorial service at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
Firefighter Patrick Wilbert rings the bell during the Tribute and Last Alarm of the memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
Firefighter Patrick Wilbert, right, rings the bell as John Hall stands at attention during the Tribute and Last Alarm of the memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
Firefighter Jeff Weidner speaks during the Tribute and Last Alarm during the memorial service for Samuel Wenger at Fire Station No. 1 on Wednesday.
In a traditional line-of-duty death ceremony at Kenosha Fire Station No. 1, Kenosha firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to their colleague Samuel Wenger, who died April 28.
Wenger was 14-year veteran of the department, a firefighter and EMT working at the end of his career as an an apparatus operator — or driver — for the Med 1 ambulance based at Fire Station No. 1, 2210 52nd St.
At the ceremony, Wenger was remembered for his dedication to the job, his broad smile, his humor and his calm presence on medical calls.
“Sam was a solid guy,” Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson said. “As an EMT, he was one of the guys who could make a paramedic look good.”
Ricardo Lebron, president of the Kenosha International Association of Firefighters Local 414, said he worked directly with Wenger for years and they had become close friends outside of work.
“Sam was a self-proclaimed introvert, but that’s not the Sam the citizens of Kenosha saw on calls,” Lebron said. “Sam was a giver. Sam cared about people. I know that’s a cliche for firefighters to say, ‘I just want to help people,’ but Sam did.”
Wenger, 39, was born in Seoul, South Korea, and grew up in Middleton. He joined the United States Marines after high school and served for six years in active duty and the reserves. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and joined the Kenosha Fire Department in April 2007.
He is survived by his parents, brother and extended family.
Lebron said Wenger had been under treatment for job-related post-traumatic stress disorder for several years and that he died from “complications of PTSD.” The International Association of Fire Fighters recognizes PTSD-related deaths as line-of-duty deaths.
Post-traumatic stress disorder has been increasingly recognized as an issue for first responders, including police and firefighters. Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill last month aimed at helping first responders get treatment by making them eligible for workers compensation.
