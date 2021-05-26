WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department honors firefighter who died last month with ceremony at Fire Station No. 1

In a traditional line-of-duty death ceremony at Kenosha Fire Station No. 1, Kenosha firefighters said goodbye Wednesday to their colleague Samuel Wenger, who died April 28.

Wenger was 14-year veteran of the department, a firefighter and EMT working at the end of his career as an an apparatus operator — or driver — for the Med 1 ambulance based at Fire Station No. 1, 2210 52nd St.

At the ceremony, Wenger was remembered for his dedication to the job, his broad smile, his humor and his calm presence on medical calls.

“Sam was a solid guy,” Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson said. “As an EMT, he was one of the guys who could make a paramedic look good.”

Ricardo Lebron, president of the Kenosha International Association of Firefighters Local 414, said he worked directly with Wenger for years and they had become close friends outside of work.

“Sam was a self-proclaimed introvert, but that’s not the Sam the citizens of Kenosha saw on calls,” Lebron said. “Sam was a giver. Sam cared about people. I know that’s a cliche for firefighters to say, ‘I just want to help people,’ but Sam did.”