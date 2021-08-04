 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department responds to scene of flames, thick, black billowing smoke at automotive dealer
WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department responds to scene of flames, thick, black billowing smoke at automotive dealer

Kenosha Fire Department responded to thick smoke and flames coming from just south of the Jantz Automotive from a lot in the 3400 block of Washington Road Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 8:12 p.m. with multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the lot, which is fenced in. Kenosha police closed the intersection at 39th Avenue and Washington Road, re-routing traffic to the north and south for more than an hour.

Thick black smoke could be seen in the air above the city's north side and more smoke became visible nearer the site. Firefighters extinguished smoke and flames that consumed and destroyed several vehicles inside the yard. It is not immediately known how the fire began or how much damage it caused. The fire department had mostly cleared the scene an hour later. It was not known whether anyone was injured.

This story is developing. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com for additional details.

