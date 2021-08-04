WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department responds to scene of flames, thick, black billowing smoke at automotive dealer

The fire was reported around 8:12 p.m. with multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from the lot, which is fenced in. Kenosha police closed the intersection at 39th Avenue and Washington Road, re-routing traffic to the north and south for more than an hour.

Thick black smoke could be seen in the air above the city's north side and more smoke became visible nearer the site. Firefighters extinguished smoke and flames that consumed and destroyed several vehicles inside the yard. It is not immediately known how the fire began or how much damage it caused. The fire department had mostly cleared the scene an hour later. It was not known whether anyone was injured.