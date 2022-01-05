WATCH NOW: Kenosha firefighters battling major blaze at Model Market on 54th Street

Kenosha firefighters are battling a major fire — and the weather — at the Model Market grocery store, 2327 54th St.

The fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. There were no immediate reports of injuries. At the time the fire began, the temperature was in the lower teens with wind chills below zero and wind speeds and gusts of 25 to 35 mph, respectively. The Kenosha Fire Department was still on scene as of 8:25 p.m.

The fire has displaced residents living above the store and has resulted in the Kenosha Fire Department calling in fire crews from Kenosha and Racine counties and Lake County, Illinois, to man city firehouses. According to Kenosha police, due to the fire, there are some local power outages.

A city bus has been called to the scene to provide a mobile warming center and the Red Cross has been called to assist displaced residents.

As the winds picked up, towering smoke billowed from the store. The smoke could be detected from at least a mile out from the scene.

Antonio Jaramillo, who lives in one of four apartments above the grocery store and has been an employee there for the last decade, said he was upstairs in his apartment watching TV and didn't know there was a fire, at first.

"Then, somebody came and knocked. They were knocking really hard," he said of a co-worker who had been downstairs. "And then, I came out and there was smoke...and so I grabbed my dog and we got out."

Jaramillo said other occupants the apartments also were able to leave the building.

"I'm OK. But now I'm displaced," he said while relatives showed up to see how he was holding up.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 1 Sad 19 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.